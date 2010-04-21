FOX takes pity on ‘Idol’-hosed viewers, will encore ‘Glee’

With countless — we’re thinking dozens at least — “Glee” viewers outraged that “American Idol” caused their favorite musical dramedy to cut off, FOX has decided to do a special Friday encore.

Tuesday’s “Glee” was the exhaustively hyped episode “The Power of Madonna” and it was scheduled to run from 8:59 until 10:02 (or something silly like that). Unfortunately, that scheduling relied upon “American Idol” to somehow complete a seven-performance episode in less than an hour.

No dice.

Because time needed to be given to guest mentor Alicia Keys, four judges and a lengthy spontaneous protestation by Siobhan Magnus, “Idol” ran long and, as a result, “Glee” fans who didn’t pad their DVRs missed several minutes at the end of the episode.

FOX has announced that “The Power of Madonna” will show again on Friday, April 23 from 9 p.m. til 10 p.m.

We’d still recommend padding your DVR, just in case.

The album “Glee: The Music, The Power of Madonna” has already moved to No. 1 on iTunes.