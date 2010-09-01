FOX teases ‘Fringe’ Season 3 key art

The third season of ‘Fringe’ premieres on FOX on Thursday, Sept. 23 and the network has been getting into a promotional frame-of-mind this week.

First, FOX released gallery shots for the new season, including Walternate and Fauxlivia in addition to regular Walter Bishop and Olivia Dunham. That link will also take you to several pictures from the season premiere.

Now, FOX has unveiled this Season Three key art poster. As commenters are already pointing out, the poster contains Easter eggs aplenty. Try to spot them all!

Check it out: