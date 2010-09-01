FOX teases ‘Fringe’ Season 3 key art

The third season of ‘Fringe’ premieres on FOX on Thursday, Sept. 23 and the network has been getting into a promotional frame-of-mind this week.
First, FOX released gallery shots for the new season, including Walternate and Fauxlivia in addition to regular Walter Bishop and Olivia Dunham. That link will also take you to several pictures from the season premiere.
Now, FOX has unveiled this Season Three key art poster. As commenters are already pointing out, the poster contains Easter eggs aplenty. Try to spot them all!
Check it out:
love that the observer is in it :)
Oh crud! I didn’t even notice The Observer. I’m clearly *not* observant…
-Daniel
Awesome! And I love that they included the Observer.
Less than a month to go!
Best show on the air!
By far, the best in ages!!
I love Fringe! What can i say? Anything weird and outside the norm, but it has to capture my attention and stay good all through. Fringe does that for me. I hate when it goes off, and can’t wait to see the next epidsode. It is like I am hooked and what helps is another epidsode.
If HitFix brings me the latest, then it has also become my fix.
shemayah11 – I was on the “Fringe” set two weeks ago, so we’re definitely going to have some terrific “Fringe” content going up both for premiere week and then some even better stuff before Episode 4…
-Daniel
The Observer is there, and so are all the Fringe glyphs…the seahorese on the wall between Peter and Olivia, the “smoke face” in the cloud, the frog over Walter’s left shoulder and the leaf over his other shoulder…etc.
When does it air in the UK?
Rich
The Fringe Division Blimp and Twin Towers
Those aren’t the towers. The one near Olivia is the Chrysler building, and the other is some random building.
I think the other could be either Massive Dynamic, or the FBI building in Boston.
So she has the bangs…is that Olivia or alternate-Olivia?
That would be the Alternate Olivia, because the Olivia from “this” era doesn’t has that hairstyle.
I think it alter-Olivia as well. But I could have been Olivia from this universe since she cut her hair in the season two finale.
actually, i was reading a tv guide, which said that our olivia keeps the bangs. so that’s her. i think.
I love “Fringe” and all the actors are awsome. can’t wait for the new season. wichlet
Hope thats not alternate olive, lol, this season will be full of surprises.
I love Fringe , its gotta x files feel to it ,and i love Joshua Jackson. i cant wait untill the new season starts!!
it’s what happens when x-files and CSI have a baby and then leave the baby to be raised by wolves.
hey! wolves are awesome (and so is fringe)!!!