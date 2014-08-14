Fox Television Group ups David Madden, Joe Earley to key executive posts

Newly minted Fox Television Group Chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden announced a couple key executive appointments on Thursday (August 14), filling two roles with companies whose very similar names will confuse me for a long time.

David Madden has been named as FOX Entertainment President, filling the role last occupied by Kevin Reilly, though Reilly had ascended to FOX Entertainment Chairman before announcing his departure in May.

Madden will serve under Newman and Walden, who added FOX Broadcasting responsibilities to their portfolio after running production arm 20th Century Fox TV for 15 years. The duo officially was announced atop the newly formed FTG in July.

As FOX Entertainment President, Madden will have responsibility over scripted programming and development, as well as alternative entertainment and casting at the network.

He comes to the gig from Fox Television Studios. [That's FTVS, not to be confused with FTG, FBC or the Peter Rice-headed Fox Networks Group, which towers over everything.] While serving as FTVS President, Madden oversaw a company responsible for hits including “The Americans,” “The Killing,” “Burn Notice” and “White Collar.”

“David is an incredible creative executive with an impeccable eye for talent who is respected tremendously by the creative community, his network and agency partners, and his colleagues alike. Over his nearly 15-year tenure at Fox Television Studios, David helped transform FTVS into one of the premier brands in cable programming, and we are elated to bring his stellar expertise and reputation to the FOX network,” blurb Walden and Newman.

Presumably Madden will get the pleasure of meeting with the Television Critics Association at January and July press tours, though it's possible/likely Walden and Newman will get at least one shot in the co-spotlight this winter.

Also moving up the ranks is Joe Earley, who has been named Chief Operating Officer for FTG, moving up from COO at FBC, a position her rose to after a journey that took him from publicist to EVP of Publicity, to President of Marketing & Communications over 20 years.

“We are unbelievably excited for Joe to join us in the Fox Television Group as we work to more closely align our network and studio businesses,” stated Newman and Walden. “He is an exceptionally valuable leader within our company, with a unique ability to see the big picture, and we”re really looking forward to having him spearhead initiatives that take full advantage of the incredible opportunities across our series.”

Since Earley and Madden are already under the corporate umbrella, they're transitioning into their new roles immediately. The FOX release promises a replacement for Madden at FTVS will be named soon.