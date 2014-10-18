Fox trims “Mulaney”s” episode order

Fox has reduced its Season 1 order from 16 to 13 episodes after “Mulaney” just completed filming on Episode 13.

Report: Stephen Collins may not face child molestation charges

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources in the NYPD, LAPD and L.A. Sheriff”s Department think “the cases will go nowhere. All 3 cases are decades old, and our sources say prosecution would be barred by the statute of limitations.”

“Buffy”s” Nicholas Brendon arrested in Idaho

Brendon, in Boise for a local Comic-Con, was taken into custody for resisting and obstructing arrest last night after causing a disturbance in his hotel lobby.

Click Read Full Post For More

“American Idol” Season 7 alum Joanne Borgella dies of a rare form of cancer

Borgella made it to the Top 12 Girls in 2008. She also won the first season of “Mo'Nique's Fat Chance.”

“Bates Motel” books “Sons of Anarchy” alum Ryan Hurst

He”ll recur in Season 3 as a motorbike shop owner who”s running an illegal firearms business.

“One Tree Hill” cast members reunite in Paris

They took part in the 2nd “From Wilmington to Paris” fan festival.

Ranking every “Simpsons” “Treehouse of Horror” episode

''The Shinning”” from 1994 is No. 1.

Foo Fighters end their Letterman residency by delivering the Top 10 list

“Top Ten Things Foo Fighters Would Like To Say After Spending a Week at the Late Show.”