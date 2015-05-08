FOX’s ‘Frankenstein’ gets a series order and a new title

FOX's pilot formerly known as “Frankenstein” is now known as “The Frankenstein Code” and it also now has a place in FOX's 2015-2016.

“The Frankenstein Code,” which comes from “Life” creator Rand Ravich, became FOX's second drama series pickup of the spring on Friday (May 8), joining “Rosewood,” which was picked up on Thursday.

“True Blood” veteran Rob Kazinsky plays Jimmy Pritchard, a retired cop with problems. He's morally corrupt and he's also dead. When some intrepid scientists resurrect him, he has to choose between his old temptations and his new lease on life.

The pilot also stars Dilshad Vadsaria, Adhir Kalyan, Tim DeKay and, bouncing back quickly from “Red Band Society,” Ciara Bravo.

The “Frankenstein Code” pilot was directed by Michael Cuesta and features Howard Gordon as an executive producer. And, like the bulk of FOX's early pickups, it hails from 20th Century Fox TV.

The network also previously ordered the horror-comedy anthology “Scream Queens” and a six-episode return for “The X-Files.”

FOX will announce its full schedule on Monday, May 11.

Stay tuned for more pre-upfronts chaos!