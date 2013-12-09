Fox’s ‘Gotham’ on the lookout for a young Bruce Wayne

#Gotham #DC Comics
(CBR) Fox”s planned DC Comics drama “Gotham”, which centers on the origins of both James Gordon and the city”s colorful villains, is reportedly searching for an actor to play a 10-year-old Bruce Wayne.

According to Television Show Auditions, Gordon will be depicted as a rookie homicide detective investigating the double murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. The role of young Bruce is being labeled as a regular role.

Developed by Bruno Heller, creator of “The Mentalist” and co-creator of “Rome”, “Gotham” was given a series commitment by Fox in September following a bidding war. Television Show Auditions reports that while no roles have been cast, production is scheduled to begin on the pilot in March.

“Gotham” is just one of a handful of DC-based dramas in active development, alongside the “Arrow” spinoff “The Flash”, “Hourman” and “iZombie”, all at The CW, and “Constantine” at NBC.

TOPICS#Gotham#DC Comics
