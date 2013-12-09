Fox’s ‘Gotham’ on the lookout for a young Bruce Wayne

(CBR) Fox”s planned DC Comics drama “Gotham”, which centers on the origins of both James Gordon and the city”s colorful villains, is reportedly searching for an actor to play a 10-year-old Bruce Wayne.
According to Television Show Auditions, Gordon will be depicted as a rookie homicide detective investigating the double murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. The role of young Bruce is being labeled as a regular role.
Developed by Bruno Heller, creator of “The Mentalist” and co-creator of “Rome”, “Gotham” was given a series commitment by Fox in September following a bidding war. Television Show Auditions reports that while no roles have been cast, production is scheduled to begin on the pilot in March.
“Gotham” is just one of a handful of DC-based dramas in active development, alongside the “Arrow” spinoff “The Flash”, “Hourman” and “iZombie”, all at The CW, and “Constantine” at NBC.
