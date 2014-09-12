FOX’s ‘Red Band Society’ admits Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is scrubbing in as what FOX is calling a “recurring guest star” on the freshman hospital dramedy “Red Band Society.”

The network announced this morning that Moore will play Dr. Erin Grace, chief of staff at Ocean Park Hospital, home to the pediatric wing caring for the show's main characters.

Grace is also the ex-fiancee to Dave Annable's Dr. McAndrews, which may cause seconds of confusion for people who think that with dark hair, Mandy Moore has at least a superficial resemblance — it's in the cheekbones, I think — to Annable's real-life wife Odette Annable.

“Red Band Society” premieres on Wednesday, September 17 at 9 p.m. on FOX.

You can check out my Take Me To The Pilots entry for a show that I think has a fair amount of potential.

I also talked to co-stars Wilson Cruz and Rebecca Rittenhouse earlier this week and I'll be posting those video interviews in the days to come.

FOX's Mandy Moore press release mentions her 1999 debut album “So Real,” as well as feature credits including “Saved!,” “A Walk to Remember” and “Tangled.” It makes no mention of her time dating Vinnie Chase.

Moore has actually been trying to break into TV for a while, with guest stints on “Entourage,” “Scrubs” and “Grey's Anatomy,” as well as a couple pilots, most recently “The Advocates,” a CBS drama that also featured Moore's new network mate Ben McKenzie of “Gotham.”

[On Twitter, I confessed that I'm not sure how Mandy Moore's level of fame lines up. She was on-camera in several movies that were small successes and she was a voice in a very successful animated movie. She had a couple singles that were pretty big 15 years ago. I liked her a lot in “Saved!” and in the otherwise uneven “American Dreamz” and I think the mixture of drama and comedy in “Red Band Society” is a good match, for whatever that's worth.]

Does this make you more interested in “Red Band Society”?