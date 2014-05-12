FOX’s ‘Wayward Pines’ looks a bit like ‘Twin Peaks’ in these new photos

Matt Dillon leads the starry cast of FOX's forthcoming limited series “Wayward Pines,” which bears a number of striking similarities to David Lynch and Mark Frost's iconic “Twin Peaks.” The Pacific Northwest setting, the outsider federal agent, the small town strangeness, the quirky cast and even the title conjure up thoughts of Agent Cooper, the Log Lady and the Double R Diner.

“Pines” also stars Juliette Lewis, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, Shannyn Sossamon, Carla Gugino, and Toby Jones. “Pines” was created by Chad Hodge (“Runaway,” “The Playboy Club”), who is executive producing along with M. Night Shyamalan, Donald De Line, and Ashwin Rajan. Shyamalan also directed the pilot episode.

