FOX’s ‘Wayward Pines’ looks a bit like ‘Twin Peaks’ in these new photos

#Twin Peaks #Wayward Pines
05.12.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Matt Dillon leads the starry cast of FOX's forthcoming limited series “Wayward Pines,” which bears a number of striking similarities to David Lynch and Mark Frost's iconic “Twin Peaks.” The Pacific Northwest setting, the outsider federal agent, the small town strangeness, the quirky cast and even the title conjure up thoughts of Agent Cooper, the Log Lady and the Double R Diner.

“Pines” also stars Juliette Lewis, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, Shannyn Sossamon, Carla Gugino, and Toby Jones. “Pines” was created by Chad Hodge (“Runaway,” “The Playboy Club”), who is executive producing along with M. Night Shyamalan, Donald De Line, and Ashwin Rajan. Shyamalan also directed the pilot episode. 

Check out photos of the cast here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks#Wayward Pines
TAGSCARLA GUGINOFoxJULIETTE LEWISM NIGHT SHYAMALANMATT DILLONMELISSA LEOshannyn sossamonTERRENCE HOWARDTOBY JONESTWIN PEAKSWAYWARD PINES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP