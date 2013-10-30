France’s Oscar entry snubbed by Louis Delluc jury, as Cannes hits make the grade

Well, this isn’t exactly a vote of confidence in France’s submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Eyebrows were raised when Gilles Bourdos’ attractive but not notably acclaimed period biopic “Renoir” was selected to represent the country at the Academy Awards, and those same skeptics will feel vindicated by today’s shortlist for the most prestigious individual award in French cinema, the Louis Delluc Prize: eight films have been nominated, and “Renoir” is not among them.
Established in 1937, the Delluc is awarded to a single film every year, and boasts about the loftiest list of recipients you can imagine: Jean Cocteau, Robert Bresson, Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, Agnes Varda and, as it happens, Jean Renoir himself. The Césars may be France’s answer to the Academy Awards, but the Delluc carries more weight.
Now, of course, the juries that select the Oscar submission and the Delluc nominees — both made up of leading critics and industry figures — are hardly the same. (This year’s Delluc jury includes Cannes president Gilles Jacob.) Still, the inconsistency makes for an amusingly mixed message: the film deemed most suitable for the Academy membership isn’t deemed one of the best films the country has to offer. (Hey, that’s the case more often than not.) Indeed, this the second straight year France’s Oscar hopeful hasn’t met the Delluc jury’s standards — though last year’s “The Intouchables” was, unlike “Renoir,” a plainly populist choice.
What films did make the cut, then? Naturally, Abdellatif Kechiche’s Palme d’Or winner “Blue is the Warmest Color” is seen as the frontrunner — though the Delluc voters have a habit of zigging where we expect them to zag. (Only last year, costume drama “Farewell My Queen” pulled an upset by defeating future Oscar winner “Amour.”) Kechiche has won this award before, for 2007’s “The Secret of the Grain”; only four directors, including Alain Resnais and Louis Malle, have won more than once.
One other former winner joins Kechiche on the nominee list, though it’d be an unwelcome surprise if Arnaud Desplechin (who took the prize for “Kings and Queen” in 2004) were to take the award for his dreary English-language effort “Jimmy P,” which was roundly panned in Cannes. While France’s Oscar submission didn’t make the grade, Iran’s did: Asghar Farhadi’s “The Past” is in the mix, and he’ll be looking to join Aki Kaurismaki and Andrzej Wajda on the short list of non-French Delluc winners.
If I were a betting man, however, I might take a punt on Bruno Dumont’s Juliette Binoche-starring “Camille Claudel 1915” — Dumont has never won before, and his excellent take on the artist biopic is the kind of austere, imposing auteur work the jurors tend to like. Or perhaps the year’s other sexually explicit Cannes hit about gay desire — Alain Guiraudie’s chilly thriller “Stranger by the Lake” — can surprise. We’ll find out on December 17.
The nominees are:
“Blue is the Warmest Color,” Abdellatif Kechiche
“Camille Claudel 1915,” Bruno Dumont
“Jimmy P.: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian,” Arnaud Desplechin
“9 Month Stretch,” Albert Dupontel
“One of a Kind,” François Dupeyron
“On My Way,” Emmanuelle Bercot
“The Past,” Asghar Farhadi
“Stranger by the Lake,” Alain Guiraudie
Stranger by the lake shall win.
He, it’s Jean Cocteau or Jacques Costeau. I’m guessing it’s the former who won a Delluc.
And man, I haven’t had the chance to see any of these films yet.
Aww. No Ozon and Young and Beautiful.
I still think Farewell, My Queen beating Amour was kinda absurd.
But this year, atleast in my eyes, a really startling omission is the most beautiful, graceful and the loveliest French film I have seen all year – Philippe Garrel’s “Jealousy”. A highlight of the entire year. Garrel’s clean calm classical film-making was like balm for the wounds suffered due to the modern “hyper” cinema. Did you catch it at Venice Guy?
For the winner, I think Stranger By The Lake will win. Dying to watch it though!
I don’t know if Jealousy was eligible, not having been released in France yet. And no, I didn’t see it — I lost patience with Garrel on his last feature, and nothing I heard at Venice compelled me to sacrifice other films to fit it in, but I’ll keep an eye out.
I find myself in the unusual position of having seen a film that you haven’t!
But I do highly recommend it. Its a very beautiful and measured film, a film made by a wise old man. And the black and white is so lovely as to bring back the fondest memories the French New Wave. Anna Mouglalis is in spectacular form and this film finally seemed to have made a credible leading man out of the director’s son, the much derided Louis Garrel. I loved him here.
It is releasing in France on December 4th.