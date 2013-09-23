Francesco Francavilla designs posters for ‘Breaking Bad’ final episodes

#Breaking Bad
and 09.23.13 5 years ago

(CBR) A quick survey of social media sites reveals comics creators to be as obsessed with this last tranche of episodes of “Breaking Bad” as everyone else is. Numerous artists have been posting drawings of Walter White of late (such as Ben Templesmith, Matt Timson, Dan Berry and PJ Holden), but Francesco Francavilla has been going especially above and beyond, creating individual poster designs for each new episode shortly after it airs. He”s been posting them to his Tumblr, which seems to have superseded his previous blog, where you can see the similar project he set himself, to create posters for all of season seven of “Doctor Who”.

