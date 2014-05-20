Franchise Building: ‘Lego Movie’ spinoff ‘Ninjago’ slated for Fall 2016

Call it franchise building.

Warner Bros. has set its forthcoming “LEGO Movie” spinoff “Ninjago” (based on Hasbro's popular ninja-themed line) for release on September 23, 2016, with “Tron: Uprising” director Charlie Bean at the helm. Bryan Shukoff and Kevin Chesley (“The Hard Times of RJ Berger”) wrote the script for the project, which was bullishly announced several months prior to “The LEGO Movie's” February release.

“Following the huge success of 'The Lego Movie,' we are very excited to build on the Lego franchise,” said Warner Bros. domestic distribution president Dan Fellman in a statement. “We know there are already Ninjago collectors who can”t wait to see their favorite characters on the big screen. This promises to be a terrifically fun and thrilling entry into our Fall 2016 slate, with broad audience appeal.”

In addition to “Ninjago,” the studio has slated “LEGO Movie 2” for release on May 26, 2017, with “Robot Chicken” director Chris McKay at the helm.

“The LEGO Movie” grossed more than $450 million worldwide.

