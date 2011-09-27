Franchise talk as ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’ rules UK box office

You may recall a slight disagreement between Kris and Anne Thompson in last week’s episode of Oscar Talk over the awards potential of Tomas Alfredson’s acclaimed “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” Anne thinks the film too low-key to make much of a dent in the season; Kris, on the other hand, expects it to befit substantially from the British vote, given that they, in his words, “haven’t much else to work with this year.”
I’ve been following Kris’ logic — sight unseen, it’s hard to imagine UK hopefuls “The Iron Lady” and “My Week With Marilyn” generating an equivalent level of critical esteem for Best Picture purposes. But what surely seals the highbrow espionage thriller’s status as this year’s prime Brit pony is its astonishing performance at the UK box office — it held the top spot for the second week running on Sunday, fending off new releases “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “Warrior” and “Drive,” bringing its total haul to £6.9million.
I’m no box office guru, but for the sake of comparison, that’s more than another, more heavily hyped UK prestige pic based on a beloved bestseller, “One Day,” has made in its month-long run. Not bad going for a somber, cerebral period piece whose biggest audience draw, Colin Firth, features only in a modest (and modestly advertised) supporting role.
It’s never going to be a “King’s Speech” scale blockbuster, but this robust, expectation-exceeding commercial success effectively gives UK distributor Optimum the green light for a major BAFTA push that will likely be rewarded with a major haul of nominations. Meanwhile, this all translates into strong buzz ahead of the film’s US release in December — it’ll inevitably be more of a niche item there (widespread public affection for the original John le Carré novel and miniseries brought out the powerful middle-aged market in Britain), but it’ll still arrive with an aura of success the studio will be keen to impress upon Oscar voters.
Meanwhile, the film’s popularity only adds fuel to the fire regarding talk of a sequel (or two). “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” is, of course, only the first book in Le Carré’s Karla Trilogy, which further trace the Soviet-chasing travails of the George Smiley character played by Gary Oldman in Alfredson’s film. The remaining two, “The Honorable Schoolboy” (where Smiley takes a secondary role to journalist Jerry Westerby) and “Smiley’s People” have yet to be brought to the big screen, though the latter was, like “Tinker, Tailor,” adapted for TV with Alec Guinness.
That could be about to change. The Guardian’s Jason Solomons reports that European outfit StudioCanal, who financed Alfredson’s film, are interested in turning the Le Carré trilogy into a film franchise — and that an official announcement could be made as early as this week. Again speaking to Solomons, Oldman bolsters the rumors by stating his willingness to reprise the Smiley role — but only if Alfredson directs any future films in the series. Given what a stellar job the Swedish director has done on the first, that doesn’t seem like much to ask.
Oli Lyttelton at The Playlist, meanwhile, digs up another quote from Oldman on the matter, this time in an Empire webchat. There, he states his belief that the likeliest course of adaptation is for the studio to amalgamate “Smiley’s People” and “The Honorable Schoolboy” into a single script — largely because the latter’s focus on the Westerby character is a shift that likely also prevented a BBC adaptation of the novel. (Stephen Graham did a fine job as Westerby in Alfredson’s film, but it’s hard to imagine him headlining a sequel.) Exciting news, either way: consider this advance notice for those flummoxed by the first film to hit the books.
“The Honourable Schoolboy” was beyond the budgetary capabilities of the BBC in the early 1980s, hence why they jumped to “Smiley’s People”, but a film could manage it, and doing the whole trilogy would definitely be something to set these new adaptations firmly apart from their predecessors.
The fact that Stephen Graham is English kind of blows my mind. He plays Al Capone on “Boardwalk Empire,” and he is completely spot-on with the accent and the general Capone-ness of the character. Whenever I hear him speak in his regular accent, it’s actually a little unsettling.
This means that I should probably see “This is England.”
That is just one of many reasons you should see ‘This is England’, Liz.
I finally saw the trailer. It looks terrific. Does anyone know why the American release date got moved from November to December? I assume from the release date in Britain that it has nothing to do with qualms about the quality of the product.
I don’t know Focus’s exact reasoning, but it certainly was not done due to concerns over the film’s quality. If anything, it’s because they have high hopes for it — the weekend they’ve moved it to is lighter on prestige competition.
Guy, I asked this before to no response in some other post, but was the film shot on Super16? It looked that way in the trailer.
It’s 35mm.
i was so sure it was 16mm, the trailer had a very grainy look. thanks.
When you see the film in the theaterm its 35mm qualities will become quite apparent — the whole film has a smoky-but-silky texture.