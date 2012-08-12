Frank Ocean pulls out of Coldplay tour and cancels European dates

Frank Ocean is having a rough week.

After cutting short his performance at Norway’s Oya music festival last Thursday only four songs in – a spokesperson cited vocal problems – the R&B singer has now cancelled the remainder of his European concert tour, including a nine-city run opening for Coldplay.

“Let me start by saying I feel like an asshole right now,” said the R&B singer in a statement posted to the official Facebook page of Sweden’s Way Out West festival, where he had been slated to perform. “But a tough decision had to be made in regard to my schedule over the next months and the casualties of that decision include my appearances at upcoming festivals in Europe and my opening slot of the European leg of the Coldplay world tour. Sorry as fuck, I”ll be back if you”ll have me.”

While Ocean’s announcement doesn’t officially mention “vocal issues” as the reason behind the so-called “casualties,” it seems a relatively safe assumption unless we hear otherwise.

You can check out a full list of Ocean’s cancelled appearances below.

Ocean’s debut album “Channel Orange” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last month. It has sold over 230,000 copies in the U.S. to date.

Were you planning on attending any of Ocean’s upcoming European concerts? Let us know in the comments.

Cancelled tour dates:

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16- – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/18 – Staffordshire, UK @ V Festival

08/19 – Essex, UK @ V Festival

08/24 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium !%

08/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Olympic Stadium !%

09/02 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France !%

09/04 – Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergie Stadium !%

09/06 – The Hague, NL @ Malieveld !%

09/07-08 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Bestival

09/12 – Munich, DE @ Red Bull Stadium !%

09/16 – Prage, CZ @ Slavia Eden Stadium !%

09/19 – Warsaw, PL @ National Stadium !%

09/22 – Hannover, DE @ AWD Arena !%