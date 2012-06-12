Frank Ocean’s latest track is a ten-minute jam called ‘Pyramids’

Rising RnB star Frank Ocean never does things by the book, as his latest track “Pyramids” will attest to.

The Odd Future-affiliated crooner seems to have stuffed everything but the kitchen sink into this one. In the beginning, a backwards beat meets a smooth bassline, over which Ocean sings about a woman named Cleopatra. Real drums and some synth sounds move in, as he carries on about ancient Egyptian-themed love. Rick James would be proud. Then things get weird.

Around the halfway mark, Cleopatra goes “workin’ at the pyramid” (did Pharaohs have nightshifts? Or is this “Cleopatra” really a stripper or a call girl?) and the song gets slower and more stripped down, held together by a sparse 808 beat and some catchy keys.

The song’s extended coda only adds to the overall strange, low-key feeling of melancholia-meets-eroticism (Peep the single’s dirty, surreal, “Simpsons”-inspired artwork above). It signs off with a psychedelic guitar solo from none other than John Mayer.

“Pyramids” is the first song to be released from Ocean’s long-delayed “Channel Orange” (Def Jam), which is finally scheduled to drop July 17.

