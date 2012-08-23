‘Frankenweenie’ to open 56th BFI London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival has enjoyed mixed fortunes with its opening night slot in recent years. They lucked out in 2008 and 2009, securing highly anticipated world premieres in “Frost/Nixon” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” attracting unprecedented international media attention to a festival that had never been noted for such publicity coups: its chief purpose, after all, is to bring the highlights of Cannes, Venice, Toronto and the like to local film buffs who don’t have the luxury of festival-trotting for a living.
It was an exciting development, but it couldn’t last: for the last two years, former LFF director Sandra Hebron kicked off the festival with films that had already premiered in Toronto. And while “Never Let Me Go” was a respectable choice — if a bit on the glum side for curtain-raising duties — last year’s choice of Fernando Meirelles’s dismal, critically savaged “360” (which only recently slumped in and out of US and UK cinemas) was calamitous.
In that respect, Hebron set her Australian successor, Clare Stewart, a pretty low bar to clear. Happily, one needn’t have seen “Frankenweenie” to know that she’s done so pretty comfortably.
It was announced this morning that the Tim Burton’s monochrome 3D stop-motion comedy will be doing the honors on October 10, and even if it isn’t a world premiere (Fantastic Fest gets that privilege in late September, at least setting a shorter window than if it were a Toronto title), it’s a suitably high-profile get that also complies with the unwritten rule that a festival opener should be at least a little bit fun. Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, the Opening Night film will be screened at 30 cinemas across the city, allowing more ticket-buyers to share in the festivities. Says Stewart:
Funny, dark and whimsical, this gloriously crafted, stop-motion 3D animation from Tim Burton – the reigning prince of outsiders – playfully turns the Frankenstein story on its bolted-on head. Frankenweenie is a perfect choice of opener – it”s a film about the magic of movies from one of cinema”s great visionaries. Tim Burton has chosen London as his home city and hundreds of talented British craftspeople have contributed to this production. To host the European Premiere, to present The Art of Frankenweenie Exhibition and to take our Opening Night out to 30 screens means we are making the Festival even more accessible for film fans across the UK.
Stewart previously energized the Sydney Film Festival, significantly raising its public profile. Bubbly and no-bullshit, she’s a markedly different personality from the widely beloved Hebron, her programming reputedly characterized by a sense of humor and a popular touch. Both seem evident in the choice of “Frankenweenie,” which will be looking to kick off the London fest on the same cheerily skew-whiff note that fellow stop-motion feature “Fantastic Mr. Fox” did three years ago. (The film has already been screening for critics; I haven’t seen it myself yet, but I hear positive murmurings from colleagues.)
Prior to the news of the opening film, two significant announcements had already been made regarding changes to the festival under Stewart’s steerage. First, by running from 10 to 21 October, the LFF is going to be four days shorter than usual, with screenings spread around more venues in different corners of London — a simultaneous concentration and dispersion strategy designed to heighten public awareness. Second, the former, geographically-based strands of the programme (European Cinema, British Cinema, etc) are to be replaced by more abstract, emotionally-themed ones — Love, Dare, Debate and the like.
Both innovations have met with resistance in some quarters, though I sympathise with the newcomer’s position. Unlike, say, recently appointed Edinburgh Film Festival head Chris Fujiwara, who took on a festival that had effectively been run into the ground by misguided administrators and required rebuilding from scratch, Stewart has inherited a well-liked, well-oiled machine from Hebron. It would be easy to continue running it in the same fashion, but any new director should want to make the festival their own to some extent; even at this early stage, Stewart is making her presence felt. I’m looking forward to seeing what she has up her sleeve when the full London programme is announced on September 5.
As for “Frankenweenie,” getting to open both Fantastic Fest and the rather more august London Film Festival makes for a nice pair of feathers in its cap, lending it credibility both with the genre crowd and the cinephile contingent. After the dreary one-two of “Alice in Wonderland” and “Dark Shadows,” could this be the film that makes us like Tim Burton again? And in a Best Animated Feature Oscar race that still has no clear frontrunner, could this double shot of festival publicity — sandwiching its October 5 release date Stateside — give it the necessary edge?
I think this could be a lot better than people are anticipating, but then again, it could be exactly what some people are predicting: an unnecessary extension of an idea that was good for a short film.
With Pixar’s releases over the past 2 years underwhelming almost everyone, the Animated Feature category has felt pretty silly to even have. That’s not to say that Pixar was the only studio that made good animation since the category began, but they definitely gave the category a bit of a distinction, like Pixar was daring every other studio each year to try and compete with them. Now that they’re actually not in competition (if “Brave” wins the Oscar, I think that’s a sign they need to rethink the existence of the category), it’s become a game of waiting for *something* to actually seem worthy of an award. Sure, “Rango” was liked well enough last year, but would it have won in ANY previous year since the category’s creation? Probably not. It was a default winner. There hasn’t been anything this year that seems to suggest a default winner, and if “Frankenweenie,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” and “Rise of the Guardians” don’t excite people that much, then what we’ll have is perhaps the first legitimately competitive Animated Feature lineup ever, but not for the right reasons.
I loved “Brave,” and I know that lots of other people did too.
I realize it has its fans, but the majority opinion seems to be that it’s not on the level of most other Pixar movies (“Cars 2” not included). For it to win the Oscar with such a predominantly lukewarm response would indicate a very weak year for animation, I think.
I dunno, a 77% on RottenTomatoes is a little more than lukewarm, as well as its $230 million gross (more than “WALL-E” and “Ratatouille”).
When compared to other PIXAR films? Well yeah, it obviously falls a bit short in critical reception, but that’s only because the bar was so high.
Brave deserves a nomination, a win well it depends on the competition bur among all the mainstream animated releases so far this year Brave is still ahead (haven’t seen ParaNorman though)