B

Watch Franz Ferdinand’s trippy new ‘Love Illumination’ video

#Justin Timberlake #Robin Thicke
07.25.13 5 years ago

Fall down the rabbit hole in Franz Ferdinand”s very strange Timothy Saccetti-directed video for “Love Illumination.”

The band plays inside a slightly too small black and white box, while a kaleidoscope of seeming disparate images go by, from people in animal masks, men in drag, robotic modern dancers,  assorted geometric images and topless women (man, it is really open season on them now, isn”t it, between Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” and Justin Timberlake”s “Tunnel Vision,” and now this). We”re especially partial to the two people dressed as a horse.

[More after the jump…]

 It”s an acid flashback of a video that fits the new wave, hypnotic rock song, the new single from “Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action” the Scottish group”s fourth studio album, out Aug. 27.  See Franz Ferdinand’s “Right Action” video here.

The new album is the quartet”s follow up to 2009″s “Tonight.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Robin Thicke
TAGSfranz ferdinandJUSTIN TIMBERLAKELove Illuminationright actionRight ThoughtsRight WordsROBIN THICKE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP