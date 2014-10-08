Fred Armisen, Lena Dunham, Lil Jon combine for hilarious, moving Rock The Vote video

#Lena Dunham #Lil Jon
10.08.14 4 years ago

Lil Jon and DJ Snake's “Turn Down For What” has been reborn, as “Turn Out For What” for the Rock The Vote campaign.

Nov. 4 mid-term elections are rolling around the corner, so Lena Dunham, Whoopi Goldberg, Natasha Lyonne, Fred Armisen, E.J. Johnson, Darren Criss, Sophia Bush, Ireland Baldwin, Devendra Banhart, Ioanna Gika and Gabriel Valenciano have come to tell you why they're voting.

And, of course, Lil Jon's there too.

Watch everybody's voting booth dance moves, and develop some of your own.

TOPICS#Lena Dunham#Lil Jon
TAGSDARREN CRISSDevendra Banhartej johnsonFRED ARMISENGabriel ValencianoIoanna GikaIRELAND BALDWINlena dunhamLIL' JONNATASHA LYONNErock the voteSOPHIA BUSHTurn Down For Whatturn out for whatWHOOPI GOLDBERG

