Freddie Prinze Jr. is ‘Star Wars Rebels’ newest Jedi

(CBR) Disney XD”s “Star Wars Rebels” slowly marches forward the roll-out of key elements from the animated series that began in October with the debut of the Empire”s Inquisitor at New York Comic Con and continued just a couple of weeks ago with the introduction of the cantankerous droid Chopper.

Now, USA Today has revealed one of the show”s main protagonists, the Jedi Knight Kanan, who survived Order 66 seen in “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”.

Voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr., Kanan is described as a cowboy-esque Jedi-in-hiding who pilots a ship called The Ghost. After years of avoiding Imperial agents like The Inquisitor, Kanan once again brandishes his lightsaber in the fight for freedom.

“He”s been forced to shove a massive part of his life under the bed, so to speak,” Prinze explains. “Is he living a lie? At a certain point, the lie kind of becomes the reality. And to suddenly be forced back into your Jedi ways, it”d be a bit of a challenge for him. And pretty awesome, too, when you can see what a Jedi can actually do.”

Prinze, “Rebels” executive producer Dave Filoni and a variety of other creatives on the 2014-debuting series spoke at greater detail about the character in the video below: