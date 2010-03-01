Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson featured on free ‘Best of Bonnaroo’ compilation

Here”s a deal that”s sure to warm you up: Wilco, Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket are among the acts donating tracks to “Best of Bonnaroo,” a 17-track compilation. Although you can download the songs for free, the hope is that participants will join the conversation on climate change before doing so.

The collection was organized by Bonnaroo, voter registration organization HeadCount and the NRDC Action Fund, a leading environmental group. Go to http://www.musicforaction.org, email your representatives and local paper about climate change and then download the music. Again, if you don”t feel like taking action, the music is still yours for free.

Here is the tracklist:

Wilco Bull Black Nova

Pearl Jam Animal

Jack Johnson Inaudible Melodies

Dave Matthews Band Rapunzel

Death Cab for Cutie Cath…

Ani DiFranco Fuel

Phish Kill Devil Falls

Gov’t Mule Banks of the Deep End

O.A.R. Delicate Few

moe. Not Coming Down

Raphael Saadiq 100 Yard Dash

Bob Weir & RatDog Throwing Stones

The Disco Biscuits And The Ladies Were the Rest of the Night

The Decemberists The Wanting Comes in Waves/Repaid

My Morning Jacket Oh! Sweet Nuthin’

Guster Happier

Phil Lesh and Friends Box of Rain

