Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson featured on free ‘Best of Bonnaroo’ compilation

03.01.10 8 years ago

Here”s a deal that”s sure to warm you up:  Wilco, Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket are among the acts donating tracks to “Best of Bonnaroo,” a 17-track compilation. Although you can download the songs for free, the hope is that participants will join the conversation on climate change before doing so. 

The collection was organized by Bonnaroo, voter registration organization HeadCount and the NRDC Action Fund, a leading environmental group. Go to http://www.musicforaction.org, email your representatives and local paper about climate change and then download the music. Again, if you don”t feel like taking action, the music is still yours for free.

Here is the tracklist:

Wilco                                    Bull Black Nova
Pearl Jam                           Animal
Jack Johnson                     Inaudible Melodies
Dave Matthews Band         Rapunzel
Death Cab for Cutie          Cath…
Ani DiFranco                       Fuel
Phish                                    Kill Devil Falls
Gov’t Mule                             Banks of the Deep End           
O.A.R.                                    Delicate Few
moe.                                      Not Coming Down
Raphael Saadiq                 100 Yard Dash
Bob Weir & RatDog            Throwing Stones
The Disco Biscuits             And The Ladies Were the Rest of the Night
The Decemberists             The Wanting Comes in Waves/Repaid
My Morning Jacket               Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
Guster                                    Happier
Phil Lesh and Friends        Box of Rain
 

