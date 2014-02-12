Free Press Summer Festival lineup: Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Zedd and more

Houston”s Free Press Summer Festival enters its sixth year with another lineup that boasts big names in nearly every genre. Headliners include Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Zedd and Lauryn Hill. Check out the complete lineup below.
Historically a solid festival for hip-hop, this year hosts Wu-Tang Clan, Childish Gambino, Die Antwoord, DMX and Ying Yang Twins. Rock and folk artists include Cage the Elephant, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Deftones, the Kills, Big Gigantic, tUnE-yArDs and Drive-By Truckers. Country music will be represented by Dwight Yoakam.
Free Press Summer Festival will take place May 31-June 1 in Eleanor Tinsley Park and tickets are now on-sale.
Here’s the full Free Press Summer Festival lineup:
Jack White
Vampire Weekend
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Zedd
Above & Beyond
Wu-Tang Clan
Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros
Dwight Yoakam
Childish Gambino
Deftones
Cage The Elephant
The Kills
Die Antwoord
Big Gigantic
Chvrches
DMX
The 1975
tUnE-yArDs
Laidback Luke
Rebelution
Washed Out
The Naked and Famous
Adventure Club
Flosstradamus
Drive-By Truckers
Lord Huron
Ying Yang Twins
Sky Ferreira
J. Roddy Walston & The Business
First Aid Kit
Mariachi El Bronx
Paper Diamond
King Khan & The Shrines
Flatbush Zombies
The Oh Hellos
Shakey Graves
Wildcat! Wildcat!
Poolside
Robert Delong
The Orwells
Anamanaguchi
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
The Chain Gang of 1974
William Fitzsimmons
Destruction Unit
White Sea
Uh Huh Her
Jana Hunter
The Tontons
Syd Arthur
Lizzo
Benjamin Booker
Bagheera
Wild Moccasins
Ishi
Feathers
A Fistful of Soul
Yung Slutty
Eagle Claw
Venomous Maximus
Wild Party
Carnival Talk
Driver Friendly
BLSHS
The Caldwell
Pleasure 2
Children of Pop
Los Skarnales
New York City Queens
De’Wayne Jackson
Make
Another Run
Gracie Chavez
Pinkish Black
Dead Roses
Grand Old Grizzly
Ill Liad
