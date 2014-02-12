Free Press Summer Festival lineup: Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Zedd and more

Houston”s Free Press Summer Festival enters its sixth year with another lineup that boasts big names in nearly every genre. Headliners include Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Zedd and Lauryn Hill. Check out the complete lineup below.

Historically a solid festival for hip-hop, this year hosts Wu-Tang Clan, Childish Gambino, Die Antwoord, DMX and Ying Yang Twins. Rock and folk artists include Cage the Elephant, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Deftones, the Kills, Big Gigantic, tUnE-yArDs and Drive-By Truckers. Country music will be represented by Dwight Yoakam.

Free Press Summer Festival will take place May 31-June 1 in Eleanor Tinsley Park and tickets are now on-sale.