Free TV: Watch the pilot for Steven Soderbergh’s ‘The Knick’

(CBR) If you don”t have Cinemax, or you”re not sure about giving the cable channel”s new series “The Knick” a chance, here”s some big incentive to test it out.

Cinemax has released the full pilot episode of the period drama on YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Directed by Steven Soderbergh (“Ocean”s Eleven,” “Traffic”) and starring Clive Owen (“Children of Men,” “Sin City”), “The Knick” takes place in 1900 and focuses on New York surgeon John W. Thackery (Owen) and his attempts to innovate modern medicine at the Knickerbocker Hospital.

The show has already been renewed for a 10-episode second season, so it”s not going away anytime soon; might as well get in on the ground floor, while the getting is good.

Check out the first episode of “The Knick” on YouTube.

“The Knick” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Cinemax.