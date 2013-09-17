French distributor on why ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ doesn’t need foreign Oscar

Every year’s Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race brings its share of sore points, and the sorest at this early stage is France’s inability to enter Palme d’Or winner “Blue is the Warmest Color” into the race — an eligibility issue that ultimately resulted in the country selecting lower-profile period biopic “Renoir” to represent them. It’s not exactly an unusual situation — plenty of festival hits aren’t released in time to compete in that year’s foreign Oscar race. (“Renoir,” after all, premiered in Cannes last year.)
Nonetheless, in this case, some ill feeling has been brewing over French distributor Wild Bunch’s refusal to shift the film’s domestic release date to the window of eligibility in the category. (Academy rules stipulate that the film must open in its home country on or before September 30; Wild Bunch releases “Blue” in France on October 9.) Jonathan Sehring, president of the film’s US distributor IFC/Sundance Selects, has been vocal in expressing his disappointment over the issue, describing it as “unfortunate.”
Now Wild Bunch co-founder Vincent Maraval has expressed his side of the story, bluntly explaining to Deadline’s Nancy Tartaglione why they weren’t willing to change the date. And his bottom line is: he doesn’t think the foreign-language Oscar is worth the effort for a film already carrying the prestige of a Palme d’Or.
“There was never any question for us to modify in any way our release strategy to legitimize the stupidity of the Oscar rules,” he says. “Should we risk our strategy for France for a Foreign Language Film Oscar which doesn”t add anything to a Palme d”Or?” He continues: “[The rules are] unique, specific and make no sense. At the same time, no one cares about this category. We”re aiming for … all categories, the only ones that count.”
Obviously, there’s an element of nationalistic chest-beating to these comments: you can argue back and forth about whether or not — and in what marketing context — the most prized of all film festival awards carries more weight than a ghetto-category Oscar. It stands to reason that the film’s French distributor is going to be less invested in the latter, just as Sundance Selects obviously want to contend for the smaller, more reachable Oscar category.
Wild Bunch’s top priority is obviously setting a release date that gives the film the strongest commercial shot in the French marketplace, so it’s understable that US awards prospects are a secondary concern for them. (You also can’t blame them for finding the system an exasperatingly arbitrary one.) Sundance Selects, meanwhile, is releasing the film Stateside only a couple of weeks later, on October 25, making their desire for Oscar attention less an immediate commercial concern than a wish to gild the film’s longer-term reputation when it comes to DVD and beyond.
A Best Picture and/or Best Actress nomination would do more for that reputation than a foreign-language win — Maraval is right in that respect. But hopeful as Sehring’s team are, they’re not naive: they know they face an uphill climb getting the Academy, with its older, conservative leanings, to vote in significant numbers for a three-hour erotic drama about teen-to-twentysomething lesbians. In French.
Frankly, my unprovable hunch is that the film would have been a long shot even for a Best Foreign Language Film nod — the executive committee might have stuck up for it, but even in the post-“Dogtooth” era of this category, there’s no guarantee it’d have been up this often-milquetoast branch’s alley.
Maraval evidently feels the same way, arguing to Deadline that “Renoir” makes for a more tactical French submission anyway. Citing the film’s healthy US box office (the highest for a French release so far this year), he describes “Renoir” as “a perfect film for the Academy: classic, aesthetic and cultural in the same vein as ‘Belle Epoque’ or ‘Mediterraneo’ … Objectively, it”s the most legitimate candidate.” He may yet be proven right.
The question that remains, and to which I can’t find a conclusive answer, is whether France can submit “Blue is the Warmest Color” for next year’s foreign-language race — even if Sundance Selects campaign for general categories this year. It’s unusual for a foreign festival hit’s domestic and US release dates to fall so close together as to take it out of the foreign-language eligibility window while remaining in that year’s larger awards race: I can’t think of a relevant precedent, and the Academy’s rulebook for the category sheds no light on the matter.
Films have competed in general categories the year after being submitted for the foreign race, of course, but what about vice versa? It’s a quirky Academy rule that films nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film can’t be eligible in general categories when released in the US the following year. To reverse that rationale, could “Blue” compete in the 2014 foreign-language race if it doesn’t succeed in getting any nominations in this year’s race? I sense the Academy wouldn’t permit a film to be nominated in any category 15 months after its US release, but I wonder. Answers on a postcard, please.
To add to your question, is there any rule against France submitting the film next year even if it does get some nominations in other categories this year? I have this feeling that I once read about a foreign film that was nominated in consecutive years (once for Foreign Language Film, then another in a different category), but I can’t remember what it was, or if I’m even remembering correctly. Maybe someone with more expertise in Academy history can interject.
I agree with the general principle that it means more for a foreign film to be nominated in other categories (even if it doesn’t win any) than it does to win the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. “Amelie” didn’t win any Oscars, but the fact that it was nominated in four other categories overrides its loss in the Foreign Language Film category. Certainly the nominations garnered by “Talk to Her” and “City of God” more than made up for their ineligibility in the Foreign Language Film category.
Never mind. I think I was remembering the case of “Rashomon,” which won Best Foreign Language Film and was then nominated for Best Art Direction the following year. I guess that was before they introduced the rule about not being eligible the following year if you’ve been nominated in the Foreign Language category.
Films cannot receive Oscar nominations in two different years, per rules and regulations. It’s why, for instance, a film cannot receive a foreign film nomination one year and then, when released stateside the next, turn around and receive nominations in other categories. The reverse of the scenario you’re describing.
So, in a nutshell, it couldn’t “legally” get the nomination next year, so I imagine it wouldn’t be eligible to even BE submitted next year.
Yes, that must have been before the rule was set. Is that the only film to have received nominations in two different years?
I think the rule was changed at some point in the 1970s. Truffaut’s ‘Day For Night’ won Best Foreign Language Film in 1973, and was then nominated in several general categories (including Best Director) the following year. Same deal with Fellini’s ‘Amarcord’ in 1974/5.
Particularly odd is the case of ‘The Emigrants’, which *lost* the foreign-language award (to ‘The Garden of the Finzi-Continis’) in 1971, only to be nominated for Best Picture, Director, Actress and Adapted Screenplay the following year.
Cray cray.
I can think of one film that was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film the year after being nominated for another award (Best Actress): Marriage Italian Style, in 1964-5. But I don’t know what the rules were like back then.
Guy: Looking at this year’s rules, I can’t find anything that explicitly states that the Blue… scenario can’t happen. The rules do state, as Kris intimates, that a film nominated for Best Foreign Language Film can’t be nominated for anything else in any subsequent year, but it doesn’t address the reverse scenario. Intriguing!
Edward: Exactly — there doesn’t appear to be anything in the rulebook against it. I sense the Academy wouldn’t be in favour of such an occurrence, though.
THE SHOP ON MAIN STREET, a Czech foreign film winner was later nominated for Best Actress for Ida Kaminska.
If Blue doesn’t received a single nomination, then it can be submitted by France next year. If it receives any nomination this year, then it will be ineligible next year. A film can received nominations for only one ceremony.
The reverse was routine in the 60’s and 70’s. The last film to be nominated in 2 years was Fellini’s Amarcord.
I think this rule by the academy was anti-foreign language film. Because only foreign language films could compete in 2 years. I think this rule change was extremely unfortunate and discriminating.
‘The Emigrants’ was nominated for Foreign Language Film in 1971 and then for Best Picture, Director, Actress and Adapted Screenplay the following year.
See the comment immediately above. ;)
I think the rules no longer allow nominations in separate years.
From wikipedia, referring to City of God:
“The film received four Academy Award nominations in 2004: Best Cinematography (César Charlone), Best Directing (Meirelles), Best Editing (Daniel Rezende) and Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) (Mantovani). Before that, in 2003 it had been chosen to be Brazil’s runner for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but it was not nominated to be one of the five finalists. If it were nominated, it would have been ineligible the next year for any other category.”
Of course, this is again the reverse of Blue’s situation but it seems to imply that you can no longer get nominated in separate years.
Yes, I remember the ‘City of God’ situation well. But that’s not what I’m asking.
If ‘Blue’ *doesn’t* get nominated in any general categories this year — and let’s be honest, the odds are currently against it — can it be submitted next year?
Hmm…I don’t see any reason for them to reject it in that situation. The categories don’t seem to be linked in that way, in terms of eligibility dates.
Hmm…I don’t see any reason for them to reject it in that situation. The eligibility dates don’t seem linked in that way.
After all The Dark Knight drama which led to the Academy going from 5 to 10 nominees for best picture, only to change things again a few years later, I can imagine them bending the rules just so (and especifically) Blue is the Warmest Color won’t be able to pull off repeat nominations, however it could happen.
That is a fanboy myth. The academy was considering the move for years, it happened for 2009 and fans just presumed that since the greatest film of all time had not been nominated, the academy called for a rule change.
Again, I’m not really talking about repeat nominations. I’m working on the probability that ‘Blue’ won’t receive any nominations this year.
And I’m not quite getting the connection to the expansion (and subsequent adjustment) of the Best Picture category, but that wasn’t a case of “bending the rules” — it was a change in format.
Mh. Alright, sorry. Took me a while to grasp the situation you’re presenting — but my point kinda still stands: if ‘Blue’ doesn’t get any nominations this year, then they could compete for Best Foreign Language Film next year, but if it gets anything this year, then they won’t be able to compete next year. Whatever happens first, they’ll have to stick with it, I think.
“he doesn’t think the foreign-language Oscar is worth the effort for a film already carrying the prestige of a Palme d’Or.”
And Bravo to that! I daresay, purely based on merit, the Palme d’Or is an even more credible award than Best Picture Oscar.
See just the last 3 years,
Amour as opposed to Argo
Tree Of Life as opposed to The Artist
Uncle Boobmee as opposed to The King’s Speech
I think you’re just comparing an A+ with an A in all those three cases (though I honestly like the Oscars pick a lot more).
Two out of the 3 Best Picture winners I wouldn’t place in the Top 30 of their respective years.
Guy, Blue is getting released in Québec October 9th, i.e. the same day as the French release.
Without having seen the film, I tend to agree with your supposition that Blue would not have gotten a nomination if France had submitted it. However, I’m not sure that Renoir will get nominated. Yes, it’s more Academy-friendly than Blue, but it’s not really a standout. I’d have thought that In the House would have had a better chance of a nomination; it’s certainly a much better film than Renoir.
Oh, I’m not saying Renoir will get nominated — if you click on the Best Foreign Language Film chart to your right, you’ll see I currently have it in the lower reaches of the top 10. But it’s certainly a safer choice.
The situation for Blue is not much different from Denmark’s possible submission (and strong candidate for a nomination) The Hunt, which was ineligible for last years’ Oscar because it didn’t premiere in Denmark before January 2013. So they will just submit it this year, even though it seems weird considering that it was nominated for a BAFTA and a European Film Award last year (and competed in Cannes as far back as may 2012).
It is a different situation, though, because The Hunt was not released in the US last year. So, assuming it’s submitted, it’ll be competing for the foreign-language category and the general categories in the same year. Which is obviously simpler.
And which is why the foreign-language category should move to the same eligibility pattern as the general categories, i.e., one based on U.S. theatrical release dates. It would simplify everything immensely and also give moviegoers a better chance to actually have seen the movies before the awards.