‘Friday Night Lights’ favorite Zach Gilford moves to FOX’s ‘Iceland’ pilot

The writing may not quite be on the wall for ABC’s “Off the Map,” but many of the show’s stars are scurrying to make alternate plans just in case.

The latest “Off the Map” actor to land a network pilot role is Zach Gilford, cast as the male lead in FOX’s single-camera comedy “Iceland,” opposite Kerry Bishe.

The project focuses on a young woman trying to put her life back together after the death of her fiance. [Yes. It really is a comedy.] According to Deadline.com, Gilford will play a friend to the main character, a “bad influence.”

Leaving aside his current low-rated ABC gig, Gilford is best known for his long and acclaimed run as Matt Saracen on NBC and DirecTV’s “Friday Night Lights.” He’s been seen by a few people on the big screen in “Post Grad,” while he starred in the drama pilot “Matadors” in the 2010 development season.

“Iceland” will obviously be in second position for Gilford, just in case ABC makes the unexpected decision to renew “Off the Map.” Similarly, fellow “Off the Map” stars Martin Henderson and Rachelle Lefevre have NBC’s “Reconstruction” pilot in second position