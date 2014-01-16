‘Friday Night Lights” Kyle Chandler to star in Netflix drama from ‘Damages’ creators

Kyle Chandler is Netflix’s newest star.

The “Friday Night Lights” alum has signed on for the streaming service’s latest foray into original programming, a new psychological thriller series from “Damages” creators Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler and Daniel Zelman. The 13-episode series will center on a family of adult siblings whose old wounds are reopened when their black sheep eldest brother returns to the fold. According to Deadline, Chandler is on board to play the married middle brother of the clan.

Filming on the untitled series is set to begin in late March in the Florida Keys.

Chandler won an Emmy for his role on “Friday Night Lights,” which ended its five-season run in 2011. His recent feature-film credits include 2014 Best Picture nominee “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Spectacular Now,” “Broken City,” “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Argo.”

