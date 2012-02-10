‘Friday Night Lights,’ ‘Parenthood’ co-star moves to Jason Katims’ NBC ‘County’

“Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” executive producer Jason Katims likes working with familiar faces, so it’s no surprise that he’s recruited another of his former stars for his NBC pilot “County.”

According to HollywoodReporter.com , Michael B. Jordan is joining the cast of the medical drama, which focuses on the doctors, nurses and administrators at “an underfunded and morally compromising Los Angeles County hospital.” The trade says Jordan will play a doctor named Travis Hancock.

The pilot also stars Jason Ritter and Aimee Garcia.

This will be Jordan’s third time working with Katims, after playing QB-1 Vince on the final two seasons of “Friday Night Lights” and a recurring role on “Parenthood” last season and into this fall.

Jordan is having a tremendous spring, with a pair of hit movies — “Chronicle” and “Red Tails” — and an upcoming guest spot on “House.”