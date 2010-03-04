‘Friday Night Lights’ QB joins The CW’s ‘Nomads’

#Friday Night Lights
03.04.10 8 years ago
Scott Porter is the latest “Friday Night Lights” veteran to land a pilot role this development season.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Porter will play a lead in The CW’s “Nomads,” from producers Ridley and Tony Scott and writer Ken Sanzel.
“Nomads” focuses on a group of young backpackers who somehow become become involved in secret missions for the CIA. We’ve heard good things about the script, but it perplexes us a bit.
Porter can currently be seen in a recurring role on Syfy’s “Caprica” or on the big screen in “Dear John.” But to us, he’ll always be Jason Street from NBC’s “Friday Night Lights.”
It’s been a busy pilot season for former “Friday Night Lights” stars, with Minka Kelly, Zach Gilford and Adrianne Palicki all securing potential small screen roles for next fall.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights
TAGScastingfriday night lightsNomadspilotsscott porterthe cwTV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP