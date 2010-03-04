‘Friday Night Lights’ QB joins The CW’s ‘Nomads’

Scott Porter is the latest “Friday Night Lights” veteran to land a pilot role this development season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Porter will play a lead in The CW’s “Nomads,” from producers Ridley and Tony Scott and writer Ken Sanzel.

“Nomads” focuses on a group of young backpackers who somehow become become involved in secret missions for the CIA. We’ve heard good things about the script, but it perplexes us a bit.

Porter can currently be seen in a recurring role on Syfy’s “Caprica” or on the big screen in “Dear John.” But to us, he’ll always be Jason Street from NBC’s “Friday Night Lights.”

It’s been a busy pilot season for former “Friday Night Lights” stars, with Minka Kelly, Zach Gilford and Adrianne Palicki all securing potential small screen roles for next fall.