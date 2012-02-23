‘Friday Night Lights’ star selected for The CW’s ‘Selection’ pilot

Aimee Teegarden has landed the lead in “The Selection,” a CW pilot we’re all contractually required to refer to as “Hunger Games”-esque.

Based on the yet-to-be-released series of young adults books by Kiera Cass, “The Selection” focuses on a dystopic society 300 years in the future, in which 35 young women compete for the chance to literally marry a prince.

According to TVLine.com , Teegarden will play the lead role in “The Selection,” a character who may or may not be named “America Singer” and who may or may not already be in love with a boy named Aspen.

The first “Selection” book will hit shelves on April 24. Here’s the full plot synopsis . Don’t laugh.

The “Selection” pilot is being scripted by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain.

Teegarden is best known for her five-season run as Julie Taylor on “Friday Night Lights.” Her feature credits include a lead role in “Prom” and a cameo in “Scream 4.”