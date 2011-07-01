‘Friday Nights Lights’ star Adrianne Palicki joins ‘G.I. Joe: Cobra Strikes’

7 years ago 3 Comments

“Friday Nights Lights” star Adrianne Palicki is enlisting for duty in Paramount’s upcoming sequel “G.I. Joe: Cobra Strikes,” according to Deadline.com.

She joins returning stars Channing Tatum (as Duke), Ray Park (Snake Eyes), Byung Hun-Lee Storm Shadow and newcomers Dwayne Johnson (Road Block) and RZA.

Palicki will take on the role of Lady Jaye.

Paramount is still casting several roles, including the original G.I. Joe, Joe Colton. Bruce Wills is rumored to be one of the studio’s top choices.

Jon M. Chu (“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”) is directing the film from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s script.

Palicki was set to be the star of David E, Kelley’s TV update of “Wonder Woman,” but th pilot didn’t get picked up.

She was recently seen in  “Legion,” and will soon appear in the “Red Dawn” remake with “Thor’s” Chris Hemsworth.

