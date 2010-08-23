‘Friends’ friends reunite as Jennifer Aniston comes to ‘Cougar Town’

Jennifer Aniston is set to guest star on the Wednesday, Sept. 22 second season premiere of ABC’s “Cougar Town,” reuniting her with friend and former colleague Courteney Cox.

ABC offered no particular details on the Aniston cameo.

This will be the second “Friends” reunion on “Cougar Town,” which featured Lisa Kudrow as a guest star during the first season. This will also be the second time that Aniston has guested on a Cox-fronted series, as she dropped by a 2007 episode of FX’s “Dirt.”

The “Cougar Town” appearance will be Aniston’s first TV appearance since a turn on NBC’s “30 Rock.” She earned an Emmy nomination for that appearance, adding to an award haul that included five nominations and one Emmy win for her time on “Friends.”

On the big screen, Aniston’s recent credits include “Marley & Me,” “Love Happens,” “The Bounty Hunter” and “The Switch,” which opened this past weekend to middling reviews and only $8.1 million at the box office.