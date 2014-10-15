‘Friends’ is finally coming to Netflix in 2015

Netflix has the perfect hangover cure for New Year's Day 2015: All 236 episodes of “Friends.”

The long-running NBC hit will be available exclusively on the streaming site beginning January 1, 2015.

Although a few episodes have popped up on NBC.com, this will be the first time that all 10 seasons (totaling some 83 hours) has been available on a streaming subscription service.

Nominated for dozens of Emmys, “Friends” starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, and was loaded with huge guest stars ranging from Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis to Julia Roberts and Winona Ryder.

Below is the announcement video which features a facsimile of the familiar Central Perk set, where The Rembrandts perform an acoustic version of the show's iconic theme — complete with all the verses you didn't memorize — as grumpy barista and Rachel's former boss Gunther (James Michael Tyler) watches.

What's your alltime favorite episode?