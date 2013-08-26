‘Fringe’ star Joshua Jackson joins Showtime’s ‘The Affair’

Joshua Jackson is joining the cast of Showtime’s drama pilot “The Affair,” rounding out a quartet of TV favorites.
Written by Sarah Treem (“In Treatment”) and Hagai Levi, “The Affair” focuses on two couples whose marriages are torn apart by, at the title suggests, an affair. 
Jackson will play Cole, a cowboy who manages a ranch in Long Island and is married to Allison (“Luther” veteran Ruth Wilson). When Allison begins an affair with Noah (“The Wire” star Dominic West), it permanently disrupts her marriage to Cole and Noah’s marriage to Helen (Maura Tierney).
Mark Mylod (“Shameless”) is directing the pilot. 
Jackson is coming to “The Affair” after a brief TV pause following the conclusion of the FOX cult favorite “Fringe.” You may also know him as Pacey Witter from “Dawson’s Creek” or as The Kid from the “Mighty Ducks” Movie.

