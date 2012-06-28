From ‘Arrow’ to ‘Vampire Diaries’ The CW sets its Fall 2012 premiere dates

The CW has set its fall premiere dates for the 2012-2013 season, a schedule which, as expected, finds the network waiting out the September rush and launching the majority of its programming in October.

As was previously announced, The CW will be using unscripted programming like “Oh Sit” and “America’s Next Top Model” to keep the lights on during August and September, before beginning its fall roll-out the week of October 1.

Actually, The CW’s first scripted program will return the following night with the October 2 second season premiere of “Hart of Dixie,” which won’t be joined by its Tuesday companion “Emily Owens, M.D.” until October 16.

Wednesday’s 9 p.m. drama “Supernatural” will have its time period debut on Wednesday, October 3, with the DC Comics property “Arrow” starting the following week.

[The delay for the two new shows gives The CW the opportunity to promote “Emily Owens, M.D.” and “Arrow” during scripted originals before they premiere.]

The next week, on October 8, The CW will premiere both parts of its Monday lineup, with “90210” and “Gossip Girl” starting new seasons. That Thursday, October 11, “The Vampire Diaries” will return and lead into The CW’s take on “Beauty and the Beast.”

Fans of “Nikita” will have to wait one more week for the October 19 premiere in its new 9 p.m. Friday home.

In handy list form, The CW”s fall premiere schedule:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-9:00 PM HART OF DIXIE (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00 PM 90210 (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM GOSSIP GIRL (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00 PM ARROW (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00 PM THE VAMPIRE DIARIES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16

8:00-9:00 PM HART OF DIXIE

9:00-10:00 PM EMILY OWENS, M.D. (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICA”S NEXT TOP MODEL: COLLEGE EDITION

9:00-10:00 PM NIKITA (Season Premiere)