From Batman to Catwoman to the Joker: Which actor played these ‘Batman’ roles best?

With the 75th anniversary of Batman's first comic-book appearance upon us (not to mention the 25th anniversary of Tim Burton's groundbreaking 1989 big-screen reimagining) and a plethora of live-action interpretations of the character behind us, we figured it was high time to take on the age-old question: Who was the best Batman? And who was the best Joker, for that matter? And Catwoman? And Alfred, even? Not that there's any way to definitively settle these highly-subjective questions, but by polling our readers on 12 major Batman characters and their various portrayals, we figured it would be an interesting barometer of where fan loyalties lie in the year 2014.
From the original ultra-campy original TV series to Christopher Nolan's uber-serious “Dark Knight” trilogy, we've taken stock of every major character that was played by at least two different actors and put them up for a vote in the gallery below. After scrolling through and voting for your favorites, catch up with the cast and crew of Tim Burton's 1989 blockbuster “Batman” 25 years later with our own Gregory Ellwood and Kristopher Tapley.
I have really like it Game for watch and play .
[purenaturalgarciniasite.com]
you should have the BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM actors here as well.
I do like that you have this survey, though.
What about Kevin Conroy’s Batman? And Mark Hamill’s joker?
I know y’all qualify this poll as “live-action,” but come on, doing so is not right.
I have a feeling had you included Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill, not only would they have won as the best Batman and best Joker, they would have won by a country mile.
With all apologies to Heath Ledger’s fantastic performance, Mark Hamill IS the definitive, greatest Joker of all time.
And it’s not even close.
Hamill and Conroy wouldn’t win even though they deserve it, though. These polls are almost entirely recency bias. I mean, Jim Carrey is winning Best Riddler, for god’s sake.
No Kevin Conroy? Your poll is invalid.
batman plays good george clooney i like batman choose batman wins
heath ledger as the Joker was the best one, in my opinion
Completely agree!! He came out and blew everyone’s mind with his performance! What a legacy to leave behind!
Technically, there was a Batman serial (two serials, actually) in the 1940s. Adam West wasn’t quite the first, but he’s the first big success.
Adam West.
I’m go do my votes but I wish I could pick more than one because considering the time of the movie each actor held their own and did a Great job
I think we can all agree that Heath Ledger played the role of the Joker flawlessly leaving a legacy that will be extremely difficult to top!
You left off Mr. Freeze:
George Sanders
Otto Preminger
Eli Wallach
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Michael Keaton for Batman, Michelle Pfieffer for Catwoman, Danny DeVito for the Penguin, and I can’t decide if I like Jack Nicholson or Heath Ledger as the joker. They were both awesome, and portrayed the character so differently.
Heath ledger best joker ever so sad he died ????
Cristian bale batman is the best batman ever