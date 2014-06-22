From Batman to Catwoman to the Joker: Which actor played these ‘Batman’ roles best?

With the 75th anniversary of Batman's first comic-book appearance upon us (not to mention the 25th anniversary of Tim Burton's groundbreaking 1989 big-screen reimagining) and a plethora of live-action interpretations of the character behind us, we figured it was high time to take on the age-old question: Who was the best Batman? And who was the best Joker, for that matter? And Catwoman? And Alfred, even? Not that there's any way to definitively settle these highly-subjective questions, but by polling our readers on 12 major Batman characters and their various portrayals, we figured it would be an interesting barometer of where fan loyalties lie in the year 2014.

From the original ultra-campy original TV series to Christopher Nolan's uber-serious “Dark Knight” trilogy, we've taken stock of every major character that was played by at least two different actors and put them up for a vote in the gallery below. After scrolling through and voting for your favorites, catch up with the cast and crew of Tim Burton's 1989 blockbuster “Batman” 25 years later with our own Gregory Ellwood and Kristopher Tapley.