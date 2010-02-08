From ‘Chuck’ to ‘The Office,’ NBC announces spring finale dates

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for NBC, so perhaps we can understand why the network is already preparing for its finales in May.

On Monday (Feb. 7), NBC announced the majority of its season finales, not including the soon-to-depart “Heroes” and “The Jay Leno Show,” nor setting finales for the yet-to-premiere “Parenthood,” “Friday Night Lights” or “The Marriage.

For most regular fans of this site, we suspect that the most highly anticipated finales will be the two-hour conclusion of “Chuck” on Monday, May 24 and the finales of the Thursday comedies “Community,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office” and “30 Rock” all on May 20.

The complete list of finales announced by NBC on Monday:

“Trauma” (Monday, May 10, 9-10 p.m.)

“Mercy” (Wednesday, May 12, 8-9 p.m.)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (Wednesday, May 19, 10-11 p.m.).

“Community” (Thursday, May 20, 8-8:30 p.m.)

“Parks and Recreation” (Thursday, May 20, 8:30-9 p.m.)

“The Office” (Thursday, May 20, 9-9:30 p.m.)

“30 Rock” (Thursday, May 20, 9:30-10 p.m.)

“The Celebrity Apprentice” (Sunday, May 23, 9-11 p.m.)

“Chuck” (Monday, May 24, 8-10 p.m.)

“Law & Order” (Monday, May 24, 10-11 p.m.)

“The Biggest Loser” (Tuesday, May 25, 8-10 p.m.).

As always, mark your calendars.