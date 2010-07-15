From ‘Chuck’ to ‘Undercovers,’ NBC sets Fall 2010 premiere dates

NBC has announced its premiere dates for this fall, following the herd in adhering to the established Premiere Week, starting on Monday, Sept. 20.
“Chuck” will kick off NBC’s Premiere Week, beginning its fourth season on Sept. 20, followed by the launches of the new dramas “The Event” and “Chase.”
NBC’s intact Tuesday, “The Biggest Loser” and “Parenthood,” return on Sept. 21.
The new J.J. Abrams-produced spy drama “Undercovers” premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 22, followed by the return of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” to 9 p.m. and the series premiere of “Law & Order: Los Angeles.”
The NBC Thursday comedy block, shuffled up a bit, returns on Sept. 23 with “Community,” a new home for “30 Rock,” “The Office” and the series premiere of “Outsourced.” The network has already had some fluctuation at 10 p.m. where the original flavor of “The Apprentice” takes the 10 p.m. slot, replacing the previously announced “Love Bites.”
“School Pride,” “Dateline” and Jimmy Smits’ “Outlaw” take their Friday positions on Sept. 25.
NBC’s fall lynchpin of Sunday Night Football will premiere on Sept. 12 with the Cowboys and Redskins, though the network’s first NFL game will be the Thursday, Sept. 9 matchup between the Vikings and Saints.
Your NBC Fall 2010 Premieres:
Monday, September 20
8-9 p.m. CHUCK
9-10 p.m. THE EVENT
10-11 p.m. CHASE
Tuesday, September 21
8-10 p.m. THE BIGGEST LOSER
10-11 p.m. PARENTHOOD
Wednesday, September 22
8-9 p.m. UNDERCOVERS
9-10 p.m. LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT
10-11 p.m. LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES
Thursday, September 23
8-8:30 p.m. COMMUNITY
8:30-9 p.m. 30 ROCK
9-9:30 p.m. THE OFFICE
9:30-10 p.m. OUTSOURCED
10-11 p.m. THE APPRENTICE
Friday, September 24
8-9 p.m. SCHOOL PRIDE
9-10 p.m. DATELINE
10-11 p.m. OUTLAW
Saturday, September 25
8-9 p.m. LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES (Repeat)
9-10 p.m. CHASE (Repeat)
10-11 p.m. LAW & ORDER: SVU (Repeat)
Thursday, September 9
8-11:30 p.m. NFL KICKOFF – Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints
Sunday, September 12 (regular day and time)
7-8:15 p.m. FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA
8:15-11:30 p.m. SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins
Can we take bets on when Outsourced gets replaced by Parks?
6 weeks max.
Why no Parks and Recreation? Did I miss something?
K – “Parks & Rec” is being held for “midseason” or until NBC needs it to replace a different Thursday comedy like, as amyc said, “Outsourced.”
-Daniel
Am I a bad person for wishing that Outsourced tanks so I can get Parks?
No.
Dan, have you seen The Event yet? If so,how was it?
Judd – “The Event” just arrived in the mail today. I’ll try to watch it and maybe do a totally spoiler-free Take Me To The Pilots post on it this weekend!
-Daniel
Well lets just hope with Zucker finally getting his ass kicked out of NBC’s top spot. The network will finally start getting good again. And let’s hope AMC picks up Law & Order for a 21st Season b/c the Apprentice at 10 pm Thursdays????? Really????
Well lets just hope with Zucker finally getting his ass kicked out of NBC’s top spot. The network will finally start getting good again. And let’s hope AMC picks up Law & Order for a 21st Season b/c the Apprentice at 10 pm Thursdays????? Really????