From ‘Chuck’ to ‘Undercovers,’ NBC sets Fall 2010 premiere dates

NBC has announced its premiere dates for this fall, following the herd in adhering to the established Premiere Week, starting on Monday, Sept. 20.

“Chuck” will kick off NBC’s Premiere Week, beginning its fourth season on Sept. 20, followed by the launches of the new dramas “The Event” and “Chase.”

NBC’s intact Tuesday, “The Biggest Loser” and “Parenthood,” return on Sept. 21.

The new J.J. Abrams-produced spy drama “Undercovers” premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 22, followed by the return of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” to 9 p.m. and the series premiere of “Law & Order: Los Angeles.”

The NBC Thursday comedy block, shuffled up a bit, returns on Sept. 23 with “Community,” a new home for “30 Rock,” “The Office” and the series premiere of “Outsourced.” The network has already had some fluctuation at 10 p.m. where the original flavor of “The Apprentice” takes the 10 p.m. slot, replacing the previously announced “Love Bites.”

“School Pride,” “Dateline” and Jimmy Smits’ “Outlaw” take their Friday positions on Sept. 25.

NBC’s fall lynchpin of Sunday Night Football will premiere on Sept. 12 with the Cowboys and Redskins, though the network’s first NFL game will be the Thursday, Sept. 9 matchup between the Vikings and Saints.

Your NBC Fall 2010 Premieres: