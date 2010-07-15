From ‘Chuck’ to ‘Undercovers,’ NBC sets Fall 2010 premiere dates

#30 Rock #The Office
07.15.10 8 years ago 10 Comments
NBC has announced its premiere dates for this fall, following the herd in adhering to the established Premiere Week, starting on Monday, Sept. 20.
“Chuck” will kick off NBC’s Premiere Week, beginning its fourth season on Sept. 20, followed by the launches of the new dramas “The Event” and “Chase.” 
NBC’s intact Tuesday, “The Biggest Loser” and “Parenthood,” return on Sept. 21.
The new J.J. Abrams-produced spy drama “Undercovers” premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 22, followed by the return of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” to 9 p.m. and the series premiere of “Law & Order: Los Angeles.”
The NBC Thursday comedy block, shuffled up a bit, returns on Sept. 23 with “Community,” a new home for “30 Rock,” “The Office” and the series premiere of “Outsourced.” The network has already had some fluctuation at 10 p.m. where the original flavor of “The Apprentice” takes the 10 p.m. slot, replacing the previously announced “Love Bites.” 
“School Pride,” “Dateline” and Jimmy Smits’ “Outlaw” take their Friday positions on Sept. 25.
NBC’s fall lynchpin of Sunday Night Football will premiere on Sept. 12 with the Cowboys and Redskins, though the network’s first NFL game will be the Thursday, Sept. 9 matchup between the Vikings and Saints.
Your NBC Fall 2010 Premieres:

Monday, September 20
8-9 p.m.                       CHUCK
9-10 p.m.                     THE EVENT
10-11 p.m.                   CHASE

Tuesday, September 21
8-10 p.m.                     THE BIGGEST LOSER
10-11 p.m.                   PARENTHOOD

Wednesday, September 22
8-9 p.m.                       UNDERCOVERS
9-10 p.m.                     LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT
10-11 p.m.                   LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES

Thursday, September 23
8-8:30 p.m.                  COMMUNITY
8:30-9 p.m.                  30 ROCK
9-9:30 p.m.                  THE OFFICE
9:30-10 p.m.                OUTSOURCED
10-11 p.m.                   THE APPRENTICE

Friday, September 24
8-9 p.m.                       SCHOOL PRIDE
9-10 p.m.                     DATELINE
10-11 p.m.                   OUTLAW

Saturday, September 25
8-9 p.m.                       LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES (Repeat)
9-10 p.m.                     CHASE  (Repeat)
10-11 p.m.                   LAW & ORDER: SVU (Repeat)

Thursday, September 9
8-11:30 p.m.                NFL KICKOFF – Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, September 12 (regular day and time)
7-8:15 p.m.                  FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA
8:15-11:30 p.m.           SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins

Around The Web

TOPICS#30 Rock#The Office
TAGS30 ROCKBiggest LoserCHASECHUCKNBCPREMIERESTHE APPRENTICETHE EVENTTHE OFFICEUndercovers

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP