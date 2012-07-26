From ‘Dancing’ to ‘Nashville,’ ABC sets Fall 2012 premiere dates

ABC has become the last of the five networks to announce its 2012-2013 fall premiere dates, finally setting a roll-out schedule that runs from September 14 to November 2.

Highlights of the ABC schedule include the expected time period swap of “The Neighbors” and “Suburgatory,” plus delayed premiere dates for the buzzed about drama “Nashville” and the Tuesday comedy block of “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

ABC is going to kick things off early with the Friday premieres of “Shark Tank,” “What Would You Do?” and “20/20” on September 14. As ABC announced at upfronts, “Shark Tank” will shift to 9 p.m. starting on Friday, November 2, which will also be premiere night for the 8 p.m. comedy block of “Last Man Standing” and “Malibu Country.”

Most of ABC’s premieres will take place during the Nielsen-recommended Premiere Week starting on Monday, September 24 with “Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars” and the return of “Castle.”

The following night, “Dancing with the Stars” will get a two-hour results show, leading into the return of “Private Practice.” “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—-” won’t move into the Tuesday 9 p.m. hour until October 23.

On Wednesday, September 26, “The Middle” will have an hour-long premiere, followed by “Modern Family” (assuming the “Modern Family” cast actually shoots episodes) and a sampling premiere for the new comedy “The Neighbors.” Interesting, while “The Neighbors” will move into its new 8:30 slot on October 3, “Suburgatory” won’t have its post-“Modern Family” premiere until Wednesday, October 17. “Nashville” won’t kick off its 10 p.m. Wednesday run until October 10.

Thursday, September 27 will be premiere night for “Last Resort,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

And Sunday, September 30 will bring “Once Upon a Time” back for its second season, followed by the time slot premiere of “Revenge” and the series premiere of “666 Park Avenue.” “America’s Funniest Home Videos” will be back on Sunday, October 7.

Here are ABC’s Fall 2012 Premiere Dates in Handy List Form: