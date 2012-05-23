From ‘Elementary’ to ‘Neighbors’ – 10 New Shows We’re Worried About After Upfronts

On Monday, we listed 10 New Shows We’re Looking Forward To After Upfronts.

That list included shows like “The Mindy Project” and “Revolution.” Since we haven’t seen the pilots, even the shows that look best based on their pictures, their trailers or the talent involved may turn out to be awful.

And, similarly, the programs featured in this gallery of 10 New Shows We’re Worried About After Upfronts could turn out to be terrific, but something about those early teasers or press stills or even just the basic premises has us just a bit on edge. You can’t just a book by its cover, but you can definitely be worried about a book based on its cover. 

So here are some shows that are making us nervous. A couple of them are pretty obvious stinkers. A couple of them are just being promoted strangely. And then there’s one show that we’re both anticipating *and* worried about.

Check out our picks and then sound off on the new shows that have you worried…

