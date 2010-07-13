From ‘Glee’ to ‘House’ to ‘Fringe,’ FOX sets Fall 2010 premiere dates

FOX has set its premiere dates for the Fall 2010 segment of its 2010-2011 schedule, surprisingly sticking with the established Premiere Week for most of its launches.





With FOX, all scheduling is subject to change (fall schedules a good deal less-so), but as of now the network is insisting that the struggling summer cop dramedy “The Good Guys” will remain on Fridays, while the network has also formally decided that the new drama previously known as “Lonestar” (and “Midland” before that) has become “Lone Star.”





“Lone Star” will, in fact, kick off FOX’s premieres (unless you count the September 11 launches of “Cops” and “America’s Most Wanted”) on Monday, September 20, following the seventh season premiere of “House.”





The following night has the premiere more viewers truly care about: “Raising Hope.” We’re just kidding. A little. Tuesday, September 21 will mark the second season premiere of “Glee” at 8 p.m., followed by the aforementioned “Raising Hope” and then “Running Wilde,” featuring Will Arnett and Keri Russell.





The fall run of “Hell’s Kitchen” will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 22 with a two-hour premiere, while “Bones” and “Fringe” will both return to their Thursday positions the following night. That leaves Fridays still safe for the throwback duo of “Human Target” and “The Good Guys,” though FOX’s patience with the latter series may be tenuous with new summer episodes averaging under 4 million viewers. Then again, there have been times in recent seasons where FOX would be happy with that kind of audience on a Friday.





Straying outside of the regular Premiere Week, FOX’s Sunday Animation Domination favorites — “The Simpsons,” “The Cleveland Show,” “Family Guy” and “American Dad” — will return on Sunday, October 3.





The network’s last scheduled fall premiere will be the Wednesday, November 10 launch of the third season of “Lie to Me,” currently performing solidly on Mondays in the summer. “Lie to Me” will lead into regular hour-long episodes of “Hell’s Kitchen” for the remainder of the fall.





Your FOX Fall Premiere Schedule: