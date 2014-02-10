The 15 Greatest Disaster Movies of All-Time

Why do people like disaster movies?
The high-minded answer would be because they allow us to look at ourselves at a moment of complete vulnerability, where we are at our most human, and see how we react. Do we rise to the occasion? Do we give in to our worst natures? We enjoy these movies because they frequently show us both extremes.
There’s also something spectacular about just watching things blow up, and disaster movies have gotten more viscerally thrilling over the years as technology has gotten better. Perhaps the entire genre built up to the release of Roland Emmericha’s “2012,” a movie so over-the-top preposterous that it basically folds every other disaster movie into one, complete with the wooden character work and the wafer-thin plotting that the genre is known for.
With “Pompeii” coming out next week, it’s time to look back at all the films that we could describe as “disaster movies” and then pick our favorites. The entire HitFix movie editorial team got together to bounce ideas around, and this gallery is our final hard-fought decision on how these movies stack up.
We all contributed, and I’m sure we ended up leaving off movies that are favorites of yours. Part of our deliberation was over the definition of a “disaster” movie in the first place, and I think we erred on the side of caution. Therefore, you won’t see any alien invasions here, and Godzilla trashing Tokyo is not what we would call a natural disaster.
And Pompeii arrives in theaters on February 21, 2014.
The lack of Armageddon truly disturbs me. It had a meteor the size of Texas for crying out loud! A group of oil riggers consisting of Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, Michael Clark Duncan, Owen Wilson were our only help! Billy Bob Thorton, William Fichtner, Keith David and Peter Stormare also did some cool stuff! Aerosmith provided the soundtrack with the ultimate power ballad, “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing”, just because Steven Tyler’s daughter was in it! Michael freakin’ Bay!
I was never a fan of Armageddon but I am surprised it was left off the list. Another surprising omission is Spielberg’s War of the Worlds. And no Dante’s Peak or Volcano? Come on guys!
Gravity ahead of Titanic? In 3 years nobody will feel that way, totally overrated.
That’s what many people said of Titanic when it came out.
I always appreciate it when such a list makes some odd choices (*hands out award for the inclusion of “Airplane”), but I don’t think we should reward inexcusable trash, that pretends to be bad on purpose when it’s just bad, like “Sharknado”, just because it had one or two undeniable creative moments.
People are picking on Roland Emmerich and Michael Bay all the time and most of the time they are right, but come on, they are Stephen Spielberg compared to whoever made “Sharknado”!
Agreed on “Sharknado”. Talk about overrated…
Great films like ‘Gravity’ shouldn’t get backlash, but when you overrate them this early…it’s gonna come.
I hate to pick nits with your terminology, but in my mind, “disaster movie” involves Mother Nature punishing humanity in some way. So that’s why I’m stunned to see “Gravity” not only mentioned in this list, but topping it. “Gravity” was a man-made accident. Like the other posters say, no “Armageddon”? Why is this movie considered such a red-headed step-child now? It’s awesome and thrilling and fun.
I have to agree. One person possibly dying is not a disaster movie.
Actually No. A Disaster can be ANY event… be it man-made or natural (and for the purposes of the definition astronomical events are considered natural) that pose such a threat to life, that we are unable to recover in a short space of time.
uhm. Think about the word “gravity” and tell me again that it has nothing to do with mother nature. Gravity is the strongest natural disaster.
Last Night (1998) — A group of very different individuals with different ideas of how to face the end come together as the world is expected to end in six hours at the turn of the century. (imdb description)
Independence Day! Come on!
An alien invasion is not a disaster? A tornado full of sharks is much more plausible I guess. Also, Apollo 13 and Gravity aren’t really disaster movies. To me, a disaster movie needs to put more than a few people in danger. Otherwise it’s just another action flick. And Airplane is a comedy not a disaster movie. Really though, a movie is just another action flick unless it puts a huge number of people (at minimum a few thousand) at risk for death (asteroids, volcanoes, alien invasions etc.) Then it’s a disaster movie.
Twister?!? Really? What a laughably poor movie… the “dialogue”, acting, contrivances like the baddie black-van storm chasers, and more. It belongs in the Sci-Fi (sorry, SyFy) channel rotation with Ice Spiders, Dinocroc, etc. And I agree with those who say Titanic is a mediocre, incredibly overrated movie. But kudos for including Airplane! And “so bad its fun” doesn’t equal greatest…but I’d rather see Sharknado on this list than Titanic or Twister, because then at least the joke is intentional.
10)Ghost Busters, 9)Escape from New York, 8)Godzilla, 7)King Kong, 6)Jaws, 5)Planet of the Apes, 4)2001: A Space Odyssey, 3)The Day the Earth Stood Still, 2)War of the Worlds 1)Dr. Strangelove
Personally I absolutely love the films: ‘The Core’ and ‘Sanctum’
i like your list
Andromeda Strain tops the list, although a bit overlong. Most of the other movies were indeed great…at curing insomnia! Might as well have included “The Swarm”.
Good list, though I would add Cloverfield and I Am Legend.