From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to ‘No Ordinary Family,’ ABC sets Fall 2010 premiere dates

Premiere Week doesn’t necessarily mean what it used to, but ABC is holding onto that sacred trust, launching the vast majority of its primetime schedule starting the week of Monday, September 20.

It’s a pretty basic schedule that ABC announced on Thursday (July 8), a launch schedule that befits the relatively stable schedule the network presented at upfronts in May.

The week starts with the premieres of “Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle” on Monday the 20th, with “Dancing with the Stars” running two hours and leading into the premiere of “Detroit 1-8-7” the following night.

Wednesday, Sept. 22 will be the premieres of ABC comedies “The Middle,” “Better With You” (the ensemble formerly known as “Better Together”), Emmy favorite “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town.” Those shows will lead into the new legal drama “The Whole True.”

“My Generation,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice” will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 23, while “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Brothers & Sisters” will all be back on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The major show premiering outside of that jam-packed week will be the buzzworthy superpowered family series “No Ordinary Family,” which takes its 8 p.m. slot beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 28 as “Dancing with the Stars” airs its first results show.

ABC has yet to set premiere dates for the drama “Body of Proof” and the transplanted FOX reality series “Secret Millionaire.”

Your ABC Fall Premieres Schedule:

Monday, September 20 8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Castle” Tuesday, September 21 8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (special performance show night and time) 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Detroit 1-8-7” Wednesday, September 22 8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Middle” 8:30-9:00 p.m. “Better With You” (formerly titled “Better Together”) 9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family” 9:30-10:00 p.m. “Cougar Town” 10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Whole Truth” Thursday, September 23 8:00-9:00 p.m. “My Generation” 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy” 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Private Practice” Friday, September 24 10:00 p.m. “20/20” Sunday, September 26 7:00-8:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos” 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Desperate Housewives” 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Brothers & Sisters”

Tuesday, September 28 8:00-9:00 p.m. “No Ordinary Family” 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars The Results Show”