From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Ranking Marvel Studios’ 10 films to date

Among all of Walt Disney Studios' properties, the division that has the most unblemished success is Pixar. And frankly, from box office to Oscars that respect is well deserved. While Lucasfilm is bringing on buzz worthy filmmakers and screenwriters to tackle the new standalone trilogy and spinoff movies, the only label with a chance of taking Pixar's crown is Marvel Studios.

Under the careful eye of Kevin Feige, Marvel began its journey independently just six years ago with “Iron Man.” That same summer also provided the partial stumble “The Incredible Hulk” (it just wasn't a significant improvement over Ang Lee's version). But, the studio soon silenced critics with “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Eventually the long awaited “The Avengers” took the company to a completely different level with critics, as a pop culture force and at the box office. Moreover, the quality control hasn't stopped. “Iron Man 3,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and now “Guardians of the Galaxy” each earned even better reviews than “The Avengers.” More importantly, with a drumbeat of “superhero fatigue” growing in the media, Marvel effectively silenced them with the shocking creative success of “Guardians.”

Keeping all this in mind, the HitFix team members who had seen all ten Marvel films to date voted on how they would rank the movies from top to bottom. You can find the results in the embedded gallery below.

