From Oprah to Hamm to Kermit: Our favorite ’30 Rock’ guest stars

In its seven year run, at least 18 actors from “30 Rock” received Emmy nominations. That’s a pretty mind-boggling figure.
That includes stars Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin and Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer and Tracy Morgan, of course, but the bulk of the show’s acting nominations went to one of the deepest guest-starring reservoirs in TV history. It’s a group that included regular guests like Elaine Stritch and Chris Parnell and Jon Hamm, but was also highlighted by delightfully random appearances by movie stars, politicians, puppets and media personalities attracted by the show’s spectacular writing and convenient New York locations.
In honor of Thursday (January 31) night’s “30 Rock” series finale, we put out heads together to list our 20 favorite “30 Rock” guest stars.
Check out our picks and chime in with your own favorites:
NO Margaret Cho??? Not even in the “considered” list??
Amen to that! She wasn’t nominated for an Emmy for nothing.
Milton Greene first appeared in season 3, not season 4.
I applaud the 2 of you for having the balls to even narrow it down that far. Yes, I wish you had full pages on Brian Williams and Wesley Snipes, but damn… you really do forget just how deep the roster of FANTASTIC 30 Rock guest stars has been.
Wesley Snipes, seriously.
“At least” 18?
Paul – I kept losing count. So I went wishy-washy.
-Daniel
;-)
Emily Mortimer? Tim Conway?
” Oh and Tina Fey’s first project after the end of “30 Rock”? That’s right. A sequel to “The Muppet Movie.” – Feinberg
Unless she has the ability (and the technology) to time travel back to 1981 to appear in ‘The Great Muppet Caper’, Fey is actually appearing in the sequel to ‘The Muppets’.
Parker – Unless you’re referring to an error by somebody else, that blurb was written by “Fienberg.” But I will go fix! Thanks…
-Daniel
I’m assuming I must have missed it because there would be no reason for Elaine Stritch not to be on the list.
Neither Dan nor I particularly liked Stritch/Colleen. I’ve written about that a lot.
No Will Arnett?
Exactly. I was thinking they might consider him recurring, but if Dean Winters is considered guest, so should Arnett.
Frank – Just as Sepinwall already commented above on the fact that neither of us especially loved Eileen Strich, I actively disliked Will Arnett in most (but not all) of his “30 Rock” guest appearances. But your results may vary! He definitely counted, but neither of us (me and Sepinwall) wanted to include him.
-Daniel
I’d definitely bump Cooter Burger (Broderick) and Elizabeth Banks up to the main list (and maybe Wesley Snipes and Kelsey Grammar), but it was still a pretty great read just to go through 30 Rock history. Going to have to watch some of these episodes again…Bit surprised that Salma Hayek, Paul Scheer, Fred Armisen, James Marsden, and Elaine Stritch didn’t even make the honorable mentions list, although I’m probably fine with leaving out Stritch.
But the biggest crime, for me, is not including Devon Banks in ANY capacity. ‘Fireworks’ is one of my favourite 30 Rocks ever. I know that Sepinwall’s not the biggest fan of Devon Banks (and I guess neither is Fienberg) but to quote a totally unrelated character “COME ON!”….and for a more relevant quote, “maybe you could settle it with a talking-like-this contest” (though he doesn’t say that line).
Fun list though.
Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett and Brian Williams.
I applaud you for narrowing the list and obviously everyones would be different, but those three are probably in my personal top 5.
You didn’t even consider Fred Armisen as Raheem? “Somebody to Love” is one of my favorite episodes, with Northrax and the introduction of C.C. and Tracy out by the garbage can near Clinton’s office in Harlem helping Jack woo C.C. and conversing with a pigeon. (“Have some self respect. Don’t you know you can fly?) And with all that, the Raheem subplot is still the best part. He and Pete as friends! Liz calling the terrorism hotline! It was all a tryout for the Amazing Race! They shocked his testicles! (“I don’t think they can do that.”) And his last line about being very angry and wanting to do something about it. All great.
Also, what about Jason Sudeikis as Floyd? “Cleveland” was another all-time great episode.
Might not be the best “guest star” but Brian Williams was always one of my favorite characters. Like Hamm he did a great job getting laughs at his own expense.
No mention of Will Arnett’s Banks?? Not even considered??
As with Colleen, Devon was a character the 30 Rock writers always liked much more than we did.
I will grant you that towards the end they seemed to run out of good ideas for him in the last few seasons. However, his first few appearances were spectacular, and I thought his and Kaylie Hooper’s send off this season were done well.
BANJO!!
Oh Dennis Duffy. To this day I’m still quoting that “technology is cyclical”.
Also, Oprah shouldn’t be on this list for just being Oprah.
Michael Sheen as Wesley Snipes is really up there for me.
Whats with the hate of Jennifer Aniston’s episode? I thought she was a perfect fit on this show, I found her hilarious. She was my favorite ‘friends’ guest star. But to each his own.
Edie Falco was def. one of my favorites. I also think another great guest star that got three episodes was Paula Leggett Chase as Randi with the Queen of Jordan cast!