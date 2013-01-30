From Oprah to Hamm to Kermit: Our favorite ’30 Rock’ guest stars

and 01.30.13 6 years ago 27 Comments
In its seven year run, at least 18 actors from “30 Rock” received Emmy nominations. That’s a pretty mind-boggling figure. 
That includes stars Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin and Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer and Tracy Morgan, of course, but the bulk of the show’s acting nominations went to one of the deepest guest-starring reservoirs in TV history. It’s a group that included regular guests like Elaine Stritch and Chris Parnell and Jon Hamm, but was also highlighted by delightfully random appearances by movie stars, politicians, puppets and media personalities attracted by the show’s spectacular writing and convenient New York locations. 
In honor of Thursday (January 31) night’s “30 Rock” series finale, we put out heads together to list our 20 favorite “30 Rock” guest stars. 
Check out our picks and chime in with your own favorites:

