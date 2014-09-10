Exclusive: From sketch to screen: The birth of ‘Adventure Time’ title cards

Now in its 6th season, the #1 show on Cartoon Network has been a runaway success. It regularly pulls in between 2 and 3 million viewers per episode, both kids and adults alike. Because like any good cartoon, the show is layered so as to be enjoyed by every age group. Despite the dark undertones – Jake is the apparent lone human survivor in an Earth ravaged by the Mushroom War (nuclear war) – it maintains a delicate balancing act that keeps it from becoming morose.

To celebrate its ongoing juggernaut status, on September 23 “Adventure Time” is releasing a table book. “Adventure Time – The Original Cartoon Title Cards (Vol 1)” showcases the opening cards from Seasons 1-2. The book lovingly details the process for each episode – all 52 of them – complete with interviews with the artists juxtaposed next to huge full color images. It is chocked full of trivia tidbits, such as:

For example, sometimes drawing the font can take longer than anything else.

ADVENTURE TIME, CARTOON NETWORK, the logos, and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © Cartoon Network. (s14).

Or find out how this card had to be changed to keep it from being “too depressing.”

And discover that artist Andy Ristaino can find the fun in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

HitFix was given an exclusive peek behind the scenes at how these works of art come to life. From the initial sketch to the final design, see the process for “Henchman” and “His Hero” after the jump!