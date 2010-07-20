From ‘Spider-Man’ to ‘Sinners’ for Sam Raimi

Timed just right for the San Diego Comic-Con, it has been announced that Sam Raimi is attached to direct “Earp: Saints for Sinners” for Dreamworks via Mandeville films.

Based on a comic created by Matt Cirulnick and David Manpearl for Radical Publishing, the story is a sci-fi re-imagining of the story of Wyatt Earp, the real life constable who famously fought the ‘Gunfight at the O.K. Corral’ along with his two brothers brothers and Doc Holliday. Matt Cirulnick will write the film’s script, and Manpearl is an exec at Mandeville.

In the comic, Tombstone, Kansas of old is traded for Las Vegas, Nevada in a desolate and ravaged future. Wyatt Earp is a famously successful lawman who tries to retire to Vegas after his brother dies in a violent assignment. Sin city is the only boomtown left, and attracts more than a few bad elements, we can imagine that Earp’s plate will be full.

Fans of Raimis’ will be thrilled, the “Spider Man” director is an expert at bringing a “comic book sensibility” to the screen and already has a western under his belt. If 1995’s “The Quick and the Dead,” is any indication he should have this one down. With highly stylized and fast moving gun fights, “The Quick and the Dead” starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe early in their careers. It will be interesting to see how Raimi will approach science fiction, as this would be his first foray into the genre.

Radical Publishing will have a very busy booth at the Con this year. Heatvision also reports they recently made a deal with Sam Worthington’s new production company to publish “Damaged” with plans to also make it a motion picture and is developing “The Patriots” with him as well. The company plans to unveil these projects Thursday at their Comic-Con Panel.