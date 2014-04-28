From ‘Steel’ to ‘Batman and Robin,’ the 15 worst comic book movies of all time

Right now, my kids are burning through several big-screen franchises that had previously been off-limits to them, and sitting through some of the films with them is, to say the least, difficult.
It's difficult not only because several of the movies are wretched, but because I am very, very careful not to tip my own feelings about some of these movies to them as we're watching. I want them to have their own reactions. I want them to feel free to enjoy anything they enjoy. Toshi's eight, and Allen's six, and if they think Jim Carrey is amazing as The Riddler, then I want them to feel free to think that.
Fresh exposure to the highs and lows of how Hollywood has treated some of these characters has been on my mind for the last week anyway as the entire HitFix editorial team tackled the task of putting together a list of the worst superhero films ever made.
What struck me as we batted e-mails back and forth is just how many films there are that could have made the list and that didn't. We left some truly terrible movies off this list, movies that caused me genuine pain when I sat through them the first time, but it's hard to argue with the films that actually did make the list.
The standards when picking the very worst examples of this genre are simple: did the movie make you wish they would stop making superhero movies altogether? If someone watched the film as their introduction to a character, would they ever watch anything else about that character again? If you tried to lay out the plot of the film in simple narrative terms, would it make any sense at all?
The truth is that any genre, especially one that is as popular as this, is going to be filled with just as misses as hits, especially as the genre becomes better-defined over time. The best movies of this type serve as a bar for the rest of the films to try to reach, and the worst films of the genre are reminders about just how wrong it can go.
So wade in. Let us know which of these films you feel we've treated unfairly, and let us know which movies left you with personal scars you're still dealing with, and let's hope that as this summer unfolds, we don't feel the need to revise this list at all.
This list is pretty spot on. I guess Corman’s The Fantastic Four didn’t make it because it was never officially released?
Also, I happen to think the second FF movie from Tim Story is better than the first, but maybe that’s just me. Both deserve to be on this list, though.
Alright everyone… chill.
… Chill.
… CHILL.
nice list for glad i am not the only one who thought clown in spawn was really creepy and disquisting not to mention frank miller really should sadly have let some one else direct the spirit for black on the spirit? and catwoman surprised its not tied for number one on this list with electra
Yeah, those were pretty bad. Batman & Robin was the worst of them all. How does Batman introduce himself to Mr. Freeze… “HI FREEZE!!! I’M BATMAN!!!” If Christian Bale’s Batman meets Mr. Freeze, he’s beat the crap out of him in a second.
I love Jennifer Garner and a huge fan of “Alias,” but… “Elektra” was one of the most tedious superhero movies I ever had to sit through
You thought the Leaning Tower of Pisa gag was the worst moment of Superman III?!
Hogwash! Evil Clark Kent makes that movie. That whole subplot is probably the most faithful adaptation of classic 1960s, Silver Age Superdickery to appear on screen. That Pisa gag could have come straight from the pages of “Lois Lane, Superman’ s Girlfriend”. It is exactly the sort of witty exploitation of superpowers that makes the character such fun, and that the last two Superman movies have failed to explore.
I’m with you, PRETTOK. I recently rewatched Superman III with my kids and it wasn’t at all as bad as I remembered it. I actually found myself mostly liking it. Agreed that the evil Superman sequence is fun to watch. And the creepy bit that freaked me out as a kid when Robert Vaughn’s sister gets absorbed into the super-computer had the same impact on my own kids. Awesome!
I re-watched it about six months ago for the first time in at least 10 years. I still think its bad but I sort of appreciated Chris Reeve’s performance as the evil Superman more than I used to. He was actually kind of menacing. But the movie itself still sucks overall.
Drew’s idea of Superman is someone who let’s his Father die and does next to nothing to save innocent bystanders. I will take Superman III over the joyless “Man of Steel” every time.
Every time they change the way a character looks or acts, it brings it a little closer to being a bad movie. All super hero movies should be animated. Sort of like they did with Avatar. Get real actors to do the motion capture, then use the computers to generate everything to match the way the comic books look. Oh yeah, stop messing with the history of the Characters too. B.T.W., the site will not connect to facebook.
I’m just going to sacrifice all credibility in one fell swoop by saying despite recognising how terrible Batman & Robin is, by jove I just can’t stop myself laughing at all those terrible puns. It helps that I’m not a comic book reader and thus don’t have any emotional attachment to Batman or how he should be depicted – it probably helps even more that my first exposure was the ’60s TV show, which I adore – and thanks to Arnie’s ‘unique’ delivery and Uma Thurman vamping it up something fierce (“Hello… Jason!”), I can’t help but be entertained by the movie (the villain parts, anyway) even though, as a two-hour neon toy advert, it’s a creative disaster on every level.
It also contains the single most illogical line in any movie, ever for my money: “Freeze in hell, Batman!”
I might be one of the few, but I actually liked Spiderman 3. And in fact, I thought the Emo Peter Parker was actually a clever portrayal of the character, even though he was “evil” he’s still Peter Parker and a massive dork. You can see the look on Qwen’s face when he starts dancing. It’s how he thinks cool people act.
Say what you will about that film, but it was entertaining (even while it was dumb) and it had a voice. It was, quite simply, the most Raimi of any of the Raimi Spider-Man films.
A great list of terrible, terrible movies. The part I love is that Batman & Robin is ALWAYS at the top of lists of the worst comic book movies of all time, and I will never tire of reading that piece of neon, flourescent trash torn to shreds. I don’t think there’s been an animated version of Batman that was as cartoonishly stupid and one-dimensional as Schumacher’s take.
How do you talk about how bad B&R was without mentioning either Batgirl, or Batnipples?
Dear God, why must I always be reminded?
We didn’t want to remind you.
Replace Spawn (not great, but not worthy of this list) with the Dolph Lundgren Punisher (deserves 10 out of the 15 spots on this list) and you have a good list.
The Amazing Spider-Man, Man of Steel and The Dark Knight Rises are all worse superhero films than Spider-Man 3. There. I said it.
I agree with dark knight rises but not the first two
What’s sad is that some of these movies have great performances/moments that get lost in the crapfest of the movie surrounding them. For example:
– Mark Strong as Sinestro. I don’t know what the future is for the GL franchise in films, but I hope they don’t recast here.
– Gabriel Macht as the Spirit/Denny Colt – The movie is terrible terrible TERRIBLE but I thought Macht was the one redeeming quality of the entire mess. I’d like to see him get another super-role someday.
– Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Agree to disagree, Drew, but that they didn’t know what to do with the character within the context of that film doesn’t mean Reynolds isn’t perfect for the character. Hopefully someday they’ll finally get around to doing the film.
– The Clark Kent vs. Alcoholic Superman fight is one of my favorite Superman moments from the entire franchise.
– Thomas Hayden Church as Sandman. If he’d been given more focus I think he could’ve been held in the same regard as Molina’s Doc Ock. Instead, he was the victim of “too many villains”…where the other villains were pretty lousy.
Drew, to read this story, I had to click through a re-direct, click to close a giant ad at the top, click to remove an ad covering the bottom of the screen.
It’s reached maximus-ridiculous…
Why is “The Spirit” not #2? That’s the worst movie I’ve seen in my life outside of “Batman and Robin”.
I think Fantastic Four 2 is way worse than X-Men Origins Wolverine, Spider-Man 3 and and Green Lantern. Those movies do suck but none of them is as infuriating, stupid and unambiitious as FF2.
And I think Fantastic Four 1 belongs on this list, too. For my money, it’s worse than Spider-Man 3 (which is definitely a bad movie in it’s own right). Both of those FF movies are so small, flat and uninteresting.
While I agree that Spiderman 3 was a big disappointment, I don’t think it was bad enough to make the top 15 worst comic book movies. It’s also important to remember this terrible movie remains the highest grossing of all the Spiderman movies including the new ones (Amazing Spiderman 2 box office results still pending). It also garnered a 63% fresh rating on rottentomatoes.
Was the the movie badly made? Yes. Is it bad enough to make the top 15 bad list? I don’t think so.
I always saw Spider-Man 3 as Sam Raimi’s response to studio notes. “You want an emo Peter Parker, Venom, and Gwen Stacey for no reason? Sure, I can do that…….”
I am impressed that you found 15 movies you consider worse than “Howard the Duck”.
Howard The Duck had Lea Thompson in her panties.
’nuff said.
No Nick Fury: Agent of SHIELD starring the Hoff?!!
Just kidding, this is a great list. Another commenter noted how Batman and Robin always ends up #1 on these “worst of” lists and with good reason.
I’d replace Spider-Man 3 with any of The Crow sequels, or even Barbed Wire…
I’d watch X-Men Origins: Wolverine any day of the week over X-Men the Last Stand. That was a truly wretched film
I’m sadden to see Spidey 3 on the list, it has issues but I don’t think belongs in a all time worst list. for starters I feel it functions way better than Amazing Spiderman as a overall movie, has more visual audacity and is more emotionally resonant. You could also bench Spidey 3 for the awful LXG (which surprised me is MIA) or stretching a little you could easily fit Van Helsing to the distinguish list.
While I wouldn’t call it a good movie, Batman and Robin is a hell of a lot of fun to watch. If you take it in a ‘so bad it’s good’ sort of way. Track that YouTube collection of Mr. Freeze puns down, and see if it doesn’t bring a smile to your face. There’s no real way to gain pleasure from a movie like, say, Green Lantern. It’s just joyless.
I agree. I’d say the same for Man Of Steel
Goddamit, I *like* Spider-Man 3. A lot. “Peter Parker does a stupid dance” is not reason enough to claim it’s literally one of the worst superhero movies of ALL TIME. There’s so much good in that, and yet no one ever seems to notice, or care. YES, it’s bloated with subplots and supporting characters, but what works in the film really works.
The church / Venom birth scene is so goddamn good it needs to be moved far away from the rest of these abominations.
When I was a kid, I didn’t much like the first or second Ninja Turtles movies, but I really enjoyed the third. It probably doesn’t hold up to adult viewing, but it worked for 12-year-old me.
(and Spider-Man 3 was disappointing, but it’s not worse than Amazing Spider-Man, and “emo” Peter Parker is one of the best, and most true to the character, moments in the film)
Wolverine was not a great movie. But it is higher on the list than movies i think are vastly worse in my opinion.
The second Fantastic Four movie deserves mention for Jessica Alba’s eerie blue contact lenses alone.
I’m proud to say I’ve only seen two of the movies on this list (Spider-Man 3 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine).
funny to see batman and robin up there hate that film I was scarred
Donna Dickens,
Johnny Storm didn’t defeat Galactus at the end of Rise of the Silver Surfer did. He defeated Dr. Doom. The cloud-Galactus was defeated by Silver Surfer who flew into Cloud-Galactus and, well, that was it pretty much.
How in the hell did daredevil not make this list and wolverine was on here it wasnt amnesia bullets they are adimantium bullets go back follow the comics even spawn the evil clown was a main character in the comics i grew up following these comics and i agree on the majority they missed the mark but for a critic to criticize anything without following it is night and day and almost any comic book fan will tell you that for daredevil to not be on here i have lost all respect to the critics behind this especially drew your ass and head needs to be swapped
in the comics captain america remembered logan in ww2 he was running getting shot and not stopping him i thought that should have been mentioned in origins if for only a second like in xmen first class when logan told them to fuck off
Bogus. Some of the movies on there (and I don’t say “films”, because I agree they don’t approach anything that I’d call a work of “art”, but are still fun movies), were less than great, but by no means deserving of the worst of all time, i.e., X-Men:Origins – Wolverine, Superman 3, Green Lantern. Try instead: the original Captain America (1979 TV movie), Captain America 2 (1979 TV movie), Captain America (1990), Ghost Rider 2, The Phantom, Daredevil, the Green Hornet, The Fantastic Four, Judge Dredd (the Stallone one), Justice League of America (1997 TV movie), Supergirl (as much as I wish it were any good, it’s not), The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen…It’s clear you just whipped up this list off the top of your head without really giving it much thought and don’t care because it’s still going to get X hits on the internet.
And I forgot to mention Dolph’s “Punisher” and Howard the Duck, which I watched repeatedly when it first hit HBO to try my damndest to like it but just couldn’t find a way.
No Howard the Duck? Seriously?
Drew you are eating your words about the comment made on Ryan Reynolds!
If I could say anything good about this movie, it would be “At least this killed the idea of doing a Gambit movie with Taylor Kitsch or a Deadpool movie with Ryan Reynolds.” For that, if nothing else, we appreciate you, lousy Wolverine movie.
I mean honestly, thank god the movie did happen cause it was amazing and Reynolds is perfect for the role. I agree with most of your list though! These are all pretty bad. I’d like to make my own list someday and compare.