From ‘Survivor’ to ‘Undercover Boss,’ CBS sets Fall 2010 premieres

CBS has set its premiere days for the Fall of 2010, focusing most of its launches during the week of September 20, adhering to the season’s official launch.





There are exceptions to the Premiere Week launches, though. “Survivor: Nicaragua,” the 21st installment of the reality franchise, will shift to its new-old Wednesday home beginning on September 15. Also breaking from the Premiere Week pattern are the Emmy nominated “The Good Wife,” which begins its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and “CSI: Miami,” which shifts to its new Sunday home on October 3.





That means that Monday, Sept. 20 will be the returns of “How I Met Your Mother,” “Rules of Engagement” and “Two and a Half Men,” followed by the series premiere of the comedy “Mike & Molly” and the start of the Alex O’Loughlin-centric update on “Hawaii Five-0.” The following night, “NCIS” will start its eighth season, with “NCIS: Los Angeles” beginning its second.





On Wednesday, Sept. 22, “Survivor” will lead into the sixth series premiere of “Criminal Minds” and the new legal dramedy “The Defenders.”





CBS’ revamped Thursday starts on Sept. 23 with “The Big Bang Theory” and “$#*! My Dad Says” forming a new comedy block and leading into “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “The Mentalist.” The next night will debut CBS’ new Friday of “Medium,” “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods.”





On Sunday, Sept. 26, “60 Minutes” will premiere its 43rd season with an episode running from 7:30 – 8:30, followed by a 90 minute launch for the 17th installment of “The Amazing Race.” “Undercover Boss” will air at 10 p.m. that night and will shift to its regular 9 p.m. slot the following week.





CBS’ full slate of Fall 2010 Premieres:



