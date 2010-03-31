From the White House back to White Castle for Kal Penn?

When Kal Penn had the opportunity to join the new Obama administration as the Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, he did everything he could to cut his ties to Hollywood. Penn’s character on “House” didn’t just leave the show, he was killed off and it seemed pretty clear this was entirely new career path for the star of such films as “Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj” and “The Namesake.” It appears that after a 15 months in Washington, Penn is getting the munchies again.

Penn’s “Harold and Kumar” co-star John Cho has hinted that a third installment of the stoner franchise was still in the works, but it seemed implausible with Penn’s political ambitions. Now, Deadline is reporting Penn will either take a hiatus from his position or quit his White House gig to star in a new “Harold and Kumar” film this summer. The picture is tentatively titled “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas” and is expected to hit theaters in November or December 2011. And yes, the New Line/Warner Bros. production may be shot in 3-D as well.

There is no official word from Penn or, cough, the White House at the report at this time.