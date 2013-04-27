From Timberlake to Kroll – Actors we’d love to see join ‘Saturday Night Live’

Normal
As we come to the close of another season of “Saturday Night Live,” it”s time to think ahead to what changes will happen in the show”s cast when it returns for its thirty-ninth season this Fall. While Lorne Michaels traditionally likes to draw nationally unknown talent from the nation”s top improv troupes, is it time for him to think about drawing from a better-known pool of talent? After all, there is precedent for this in the show”s history, even if Michaels himself wasn”t involved in bringing in cast members such as Christopher Guest and Billy Crystal.
Looking at already-known actors might seem counterintuitive, and logistically implausible. But let”s imagine that a full season commitment wouldn”t be necessary. Imagine if intermittent stints on the show were allowed, providing a constantly rotating pool of talent that would not only provide comedic depth and breadth for the show, but also make each installment unique unto itself? Let”s look at some names that might fit the bill, looking at the likelihood they would be good full-time participants or simply part-time players.
I know that the percentages just reflect your general impressions so they should be taken with a grain of salt, but for Echo Kellum you said 100% likelihood that he’d be a part time player. Is there something you know that we don’t?
You know what, I really need to start reading the introductory paragraphs to these things.
How do those paragraphs clear anything up? If there’s 100% likelihood that he’d be part-time, how is there still 80% he’d be full-time? I have no idea what these numbers are supposed to mean AT ALL.
Marpocky – Not that complicated. It means there’s a 100 percent chance he’d be open to a part time gig on SNL and a slightly lower, but still viable, chance he’d be open to a fulltime gig. If approached. Which he hasn’t been. And probably won’t be.
-Daniel
Nick Kroll (as he told on a podcast) was a finalist for a cast position the same year John Mulaney became a writer… Huge miss on SNL’s part.
I guess it’s fun to make dream lists like this, but there’s pretty much zero chance of any of these people ever joining the SNL cast. I don’t think there’s been a known person hired for SNL since Michael McKean and Chris Elliott, who constantly talk about how much they hated doing it, and Lorne Michaels likes to get the credit for creating stars from nobodies. A semi-known entertainer has no interest in being in the trenches as an SNL cast member, writing their own material and fighting tooth and nail to get it on the show.
And when has there ever been a “part-time” SNL cast member?
Teen Wolf – You should read the intro to things!
-Daniel
No James Adomian? That seems like a bit of an oversight.
Please tell me that the Timberlake suggestion is a joke written by the SNL staff.