From Will Smith to John Boyega, who could play Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’?

Casting any superhero film can be tricky.
After all, you’ve got rabid fans who have deep, meaningful relationship with the characters, and they’ve got strong opinions. You’ve got the financiers, and especially with international money driving so much of the conversation today, that becomes a very tricky minefield to navigate. You’ve got studio people who have relationships they have to service, as well as personal history with many of the eligible names.
With the modern era of superhero films, one of the things that I’ve noticed is how tricky it is when race becomes an issue of any sort. I’m still somewhat rattled by the firestorm of fury that erupted over Michael Clarke Duncan’s casting in “Daredevil” or Idris Elba’s casting in “Thor,” and more than anything, it’s convinced me that we need more race-blind casting in these films, not less. Yes, I know people get attached to a visual representation of a character, but I also think there is a tendency to get hung up on the least important details about a character.
When I covered the notion of Donald Glover playing Spider-Man, it was eye-opening for me. Over and over, people kept arguing that Peter Parker has to be white, but they couldn’t offer any concrete reason why that’s true other than “because he always has been.” I feel like the only time race should be the primary consideration is when a character’s fundamental identity is somehow tied up in their race. With Peter Parker, that’s just not the case.
With Black Panther, though, it is.
Marvel’s done a nice job of introducing Black Panther and his native country of Wakanda to audiences of the various animated Marvel properties over the last decade, and they’ve certainly made him an active part of the various version of the Avengers that we’ve seen. Now, with the news that he’s going to get his own film soon, we felt like it was the perfect time to dig into the underutilized ranks of young black actors and find some names who might be ideal to play the part. We looked at movie stars, rising stars, and near-unknowns, and we’ve come up with a list that is rich with potential and varied in a number of ways.
There’s no guarantee we’ve got the eventual Black Panther on this list, but at least we can kick off the conversation and celebrate some of the guys who deserve a shot at joining the ranks of the Marvel Movie Universe.
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett from Misfits or bust.
Check out Rex Baker on imdb facebook or Twitter tell me what you think
No Michael Jai White???? That’s his dream role and he fits the part perfectly
What about Boris Kodjoe or Jesse Williams?
Drew, From my limited knowledge of the comics doesn’t Black panther have a plot Hamletesque origin?
If So is it possible that Jaden Smith would be considered rather then or alongside of Will who would have a smaller possibly fatal role?
Isn’t Jaden Smith 12 years old or something? I understand casting young, but that’s a little ridiculous.
Looks like there are some solid actors on this list. My only problem is as someone who doesn’t reside in the US the only name I’ve heard on there is Will Smith. I know neither Hemsworth nor Chris Evans were stars when they were cast but I had heard of them both. I wonder how much that has to factor into marvels decision. Certainly whoever is cast really needs to be a star in the making and must be capable of selling the film to international audiences.
My mind immediately went to Djimon Hounsou because he voiced Black Panther rather excellently (though humourlessly) in the motion comic. However he’s probably too old to play an introductory T’Challa, if they go with the most recent version in the cartoon.
I think the list put together here is a good one, but could probably be halved if taking the age factor into account. Boyega and any one of the lads from Red Tails would be good choices. Having only just seen Red Tails (worked on it in Aus but still had to import a blu-ray as we didn’t get a theatrical release) and I was impressed with most of them. Particlarly Oyelowo who had an intensity that would translate nicely to Black Panther. His british accent could even work nicely for the ‘educated overseas’ aspect of BP.
As for Michael Jai White? He should be cast as a new in-house version of Blade.
It’s kind of ironic that Drew makes a point of saying how shocked he was at the public outcry over Donald Glover, a black actor, making a bid for Spider-Man, yet one of the big determining factors in the casting of Black Panther, according to this list, seems to be the age of the actor.
What’s it matter how old an actor is? Here’s an idea: Instead of worrying about age, why not cast the actor who’s best for the part?
“why not cast the actor who’s best for the part?” – This much is true. However I’d argue that age IS an important factor when writing/performing a character.
Let’s say they introduce T’Challa like they did in the recent cartoon or the Ultimate Avengers animated feature; He’s returning home from studying abroad and inherits/fights for the mantle of King/Black Panther. Cast an actor in their mid forties, and while they may be brilliant in the role, it immediately says different things about the character that you might not want. Why go to university so late, exactly how old is his still-Black-Panther-father-who-flips-around-the-jungle, and so on.
Additionally, if you can make the lead of your potential franchise a younger character, the longer they can play that role. If Marvel plans to maintain continuity even between actors, then this is the smart plan. Start at the beginning and don’t rush through the best source material.
They didn’t cast young for Tony Stark, because that is suitable for the character. SHIELD isn’t run by teenagers. Mark Ruffallo isn’t exactly a whippersnapper. It’s not like they’re only casting young.
Not attempting to be contrarian, just my reasoning for why age might be a factor when it comes to casting for specific characters/storylines.
because there are absolutely no story reasons why Peter Parker can’t be black – indeed it seems to me that a compelling case can be made for PP as a young, disenfranchised black man struggling to define himself in a not-so-post-racial America, and he could just as easily be black and it have absolutely zero impact on the story as it stands.
on the other hand it would make no sense for PP to be anything than late school/college age – spiderman is essentially a story about leaving home and finding out what kind of man you want to be – cool at 20, sad at 40.
Similarly, a large part of Black Panther’s mythos is him trying to grow into the maturity required to lead his people, and while there are ways this could be done with a more mature character (princeling living in the lap of luxury far too long until his fathers death forces him to confront his failings perhaps) the story would have to reflect this.
the actor who is best for the part will have to roughly match the age of the character as written, unless you like the trope of 30 yr olds playing teenagers…
Not sure how you came up with that, but age and race aren’t really comparable when casting. Peter Parker could be black or Latino without having to change a single line of dialogue. He could not, however, be played by a 40 year old, if he’s supposed to be college aged. That’s a bit more essential.
It depends on the script. Obviously if this story depicts the origins of a young T’Challa you can’t cast Adewale or Djimon Hounsou.
Nevermind. Jake said it better.
Bringing Spiderman into the argument doesn’t really work, because even though the general public knows Spider-man as a perpetual teenager, in comics continuity, he has been an adult with a wife and a job for decades as well.
It all depends on the story the creators want to tell.
If the filmmakers want to tell the story of T’Challa as someone in high school, then fine, cast a teenager.
But what if they don’t?
You all make good points, but if we’re going to use an example like the one VFXPFB uses, where T’Challa comes back from abroad and inherits the mantle, why not do what Christopher Nolan did and hire someone older than someone just out of college, but can play the character at different ages? Someone of a more ambiguous age (mid-30’s) like Christian Bale?
Let’s not forget as VFXPLEB also mentions, the strongest performers in The Avengers were Downey Jr. and Ruffalo, both in their mid-40’s.
Spider-Man was used to make the point you just re-iterated. That when it comes to consideration of age you base it on the story.
Not sure how mentioning comic book Peter Parker has anything to do with what we’re discussing. You don’t cast comics and in the movies (so far) he’s always been a teen/young adult. Also he hasn’t been married in years.
There’s really no argument here. Obviously if in the script he goes from young adult to 30-something you cast a young-ish looking actor in their 30s. And if he’s still a youth early in his Black Panther career throughout, you should probably cast an actor in there 20s. I think alot of people are generally assuming it’s the latter which is why older actors are being given less consideration. Certainly no one’s suggested it will be about a teenage T’Challa in high school.
But none of us actually know what the story’s going to be, yet. We can only assume, based on the fact that if successful, his appearance in the Avengers sequel would likely be used to launch a franchise that could go on for years, Marvel’s at least going to go with someone not already in their mid-40s.
You might also notice that those two actors in their 40s don’t even have to be physically present when in their more active superhero personas. RDJ can be Tony Stark until he’s 60 with a rotating cast of stunt men as “Iron Man.”
I mentioned the comic book Spider-man just to show that he doesn’t always have to be presented as a teenager, that’s all.
Like you said, there is no argument. Until we have a script, or know what the story is about, we don’t know what age they are going for.
I see your point about Downey Jr. and Ruffalo not being physically present, but should that even matter if an actor is older? Daniel Craig is an older guy who still kicks ass. So is Jason Statham, Jet Li, Stallone, Gibson, Ford, etc.
Of course, I’m not saying we need to cast someone in their 60’s, but older actors (guys in their 30-40’s) tend to be in pretty fantastic physical shape, and if you have a character that wears a mask all the time, a stunt man can do a lot of the leg work.
“because there are absolutely no story reasons why Peter Parker can’t be black [snip] on the other hand it would make no sense for PP to be anything than late school/college age – spiderman is essentially a story about leaving home and finding out what kind of man you want to be – cool at 20, sad at 40.”
Two factors here. Race & age.
Race: There are no reasons a Black, Asian, Middle-Eastern, Native American, Indian, or Pacific Islander could not make a compelling Spider-Man. Or a gay, straight, transgender, tall, short, albino, or anything else. However, the character type does match most of those. Similar to Superman, Batman, Conan, etc. These characters have been portrayed for YEARS as a certain way. Why not at least try to cast people who fit that type? I am fine if they would have cast Donald Glover as Spider-Man, or a blond Superman (I guess just call him the Plutonian instead?), or an Irishman as Conan. It is not ideal because they would look nothing like the source material. You have to decide if that matters to you though. However, if you cast Blade as a white guy or an Asian/Hispanic guy, or Spawn as a Caucasian, would that still work? Storywise, yeah, why not? Adhering to the source material? Not likely. Their race is part of who they are. On one hand, it would be nice to have some flexibility especially if the actor is MUCH better and just deserves the part. On the other hand, you are not being true to the source material.
As for age: it would make no sense for Peter Parker to be anything than late school/college age? Really?!!! I think it would make sense at any age from high school or beyond. You have different stories, however I would argue, strongly at that, that any of those ages could make for a great Spider-Man story. Late 40’s or 50’s Spidey dealing with what comes after Aunt May has passed and Uncle Ben’s speech is not enough to keep you going, or balancing the married years of MJ with crime fighting and dealing with more mature matters or more morally ambivalent villains? There is room there for great storytelling. Or how about if they hadn’t had that incredibly stupid “the devil made us forget we were married” garbage and he had do deal with actually growing up or teaching his lessons to his kids or not perpetually being young. Spider-Man does not HAVE to be the biggest/strongest/fastest, so him dealing with his powers/body fading a bit or even coming on situations where maybe he makes different decisions than what we saw from him earlier in the timeline. One of my big problems with Spider-Man? He never actually matures or grows. They keep him in that same mind frame. So I cannot disagree with you any more. In fact, I blame that thinking on why we got the whole Mephisto tripe in the first place. Heaven forbid we actually show what happens when Parker grows up and starts acting like something other than a wise-cracking teen still learning to deal with the great power and great responsibility.
-Cheers
Unfortunately, due to the nature of the commentary board, I can’t “like” a comment. But very well said, Dave I. Great points all around.
Good discussion here, I like it, lots of well reasoned points from both perspectives. Just want to quickly clarify that I wasn’t saying that RDJ and Ruffallo weren’t necessarily the strongest performers (not that they weren’t), just that those characters were cast age-appropriate as well. Additionally, while stunties, or more accurately CG, takes care of their action, I don’t need to buy that the characters themselves are capable of it. In fact, it’s a character moment in the cartoon between Cap and Stark as Cap points out that Stark can’t really fight outside of the suit.
T’Challa on the other hand (and his father) still need to have a believable physicality, one that has to match the strength of a Captain America. I still buy Djimon Hounsou and Michael Jai White as physically imposing people, but as other’s have quite ably said, age suggests a different context for a characters behaviour etc.
To Dave, good points. I would also say that I agree that characters need the opportunity to grow, and this does happen in comics just on a really decompressed timeline. Through a series of films it’d even be smart/expected to eventually explore those storylines, but you’d be shooting yourself in the foot to start at the end.
Wicked work peoples. I’ve enjoyed this.
Sorry if I misquoted you before, VFXPlEB. You were emphasizing that Downey Jr. and Ruffalo were cast age appropriate (which one could still argue, because both men are geniuses, they could of cast someone who’s in their early 20’s rather than early 40’s), whereas I believed both actors were the best in the film (which is why I believed they were picked, regardless of their age).
But you’re right. This was a really interesting conversation, with good points from both sides. Stay cool.
As far as colorblind casting goes, I hope Marvel really considers it if they ever get around to doing Doctor Strange. Strange could easily be Hispanic, Black, Asian, Indian, you name it.
That would mean Benedict Cumberbatch isn’t playing Strange and that can’t happen.
A tiny bit of me kind of gets the “no Donald Glover Spiderman” thinking. If Superman were suddenly blond or redheaded, I wouldn’t like it-my mental image of Superman is pretty consistent from the comic books to Christopher Reeve to the animated series and Tom Welling and Routh. I think the same thing would apply to Spiderman, although granted most of us are just going off of the comic books and Tobey Maguire.
James Bond is a little different because I think the idea there is that they’re different agents who all have adopted this pseudonym, or that’s the retcon I’ve made in my mind. There, I think Idris Elba makes as much sense as anyone else, since all we’re looking for is British man who is believable as the world’s greatest spy.
Now, Val Kilmer looks nothing like Adam West or Michael Keaton, so that’s what I mean by I only get the animosity to Glover a tiny bit. I think Donald Glover would have made a fine Peter Parker.
I think if they ever get a Justice League made Donald Glover needs to play The Flash.
Is there any superhero whose fundamental identity is somehow tied up with being white?
It would be difficult (although not necessarily impossible) to have a Captain America who was black, simply because of the whole WW2 aspect. And yes, I know about Captain America: Red, White, and Black; but that couldn’t exist without an original Captain America.
Other than that, I can’t think of any.
Is there any supervillain whose fundamental identity is somehow tied up with being white?
@Barry, a non-white Lex Luthor seems really weird to me. I’m just picturing that shiny white bald head. Same thing with Mr. Freeze
@John, watch Luthor in the Superman and Justice League animated series. He’s Black and works great as a character. Not because or in spite of his race, probably because Bruce Timm has his stuff down tight and the voice actor was great.
@Barry, maaaaaaaybe the Joker. Although he’s white because of his accident a/o face paint, nothing to do with any race or ethnicity.
-Cheers
Luthor isn’t black in the Superman and Justice League cartoons. I mean, he’s not even tanned. I can’t figure out where you’re getting this.
@Barry, Magneto has to be a German Jew. I guess he could have been some other victim of persecution, but you change him if you change that.
@JeffMC2000, Luthor looked like a Black American to me:
[www.dcauresource.com]
I’m not sure if they intended that or not, and yeah looking back at the Superman cartoon shots he is paler. Still, in Justice League he looked like he was Black, mulatto, or had some exotic olive-complexion skin. It does not really matter, and if I’m wrong that’s fine. Go back and look though, he looks Black/Mulatto to me. It certainly did not look like a shiny-white head in the JLU cartoon to me, and I recall thinking they had changed him to Black or bi-racial and that it was interesting. Don’t believe me? Look for “Lex Luthor black or white” on Google. A lot of people thought he looked black (or maybe just well-tanned) and had African/Black features. So I just presumed they were depicting him as being black or some mixed racial background. Watching under that assumption, it worked fine to me.
-Cheers
I think the animated Luthor was based at least partially on Telly Savalas’ Blofeld in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Savalas was Greek, which I guess is a little darker than white? I don’t know, man. Maybe it’s the combination of the deep voice and certain facial features that kind of made some people think Luthor was black. But Bruce Timm says he wasn’t, so he wasn’t.
JeffMC2000, interesting. Well, he unintentionally looked Black or mixed-racial to me. I thought it was just some sort of way to add racial diversity to the role or that like Nick Fury they just changed his racial background. I suppose he could have just been well-tanned; there are overlapping shades of skin tone, he just looked African or olive-complexioned. Anyway, under my (erroneous) assumption he was non-Caucasian, the character worked just fine for me. Take that for what it’s worth.
-Cheers
I totally understand why Marvel might want to cast young, but if casting older means we get either Chiwetel Ejiofor, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, or, for one not on the list, Colin Salmon (I know it will never happen, but I can dream), then it will be worth re-writing the script to fit them.
I’d vote for Chiwetel Ejiofor, because he always brings class to any role he does . He made the role of an assassin in Serenity seem almost…noble.
If you think Peter Parker being black doesn’t change the character, you’re possibly right. If you think it doesn’t change the context of his world and relationships, you’re wrong. Unless you make everybody black, and then it can all play out the same, but if you have a white Flash Thompson bullying a black Peter Parker, there are going to be some connotations there. Ditto J. Jonah Jameson reaming out Parker for being lazy, or even just dealing with converted rice jokes from the audience every time Peter mentions his Uncle Ben. There are ways around these things to make it work, but to think you can do a direct translation of the comics while only changing the color of the lead character is wrong.
Is that the reason why most movies star white people? Huh. Well, then, it’s a good thing that countless talented nonwhite actors are being shut out of leading roles because of “some connotations.”
I’m not trying to denigrate you, but it’s those kind of “explanations” that prevent black or other nonwhite actors from getting the same opportunities as their white counterparts.
@TeeGray, I’m not sure I buy Jeff’s argument as a whole, however there is probably something to that. That aside, I think it is a matter of perception and expectations. Certain characters are going to be expected to be a certain way. Look at Peter Parker. If you make him black or Asian or Middle Easterner he is going to sort of fail to meet the audience’s expectations. You could make a point that we as a culture should get over it and base it on how good the actor is. Maybe you would be right. That said, I believe most want the actors to look like things are in the book/comic/etc. Hence, Keanu Reeves was a terrible choice for Constantine. Why? He was a black-haired white American playing what was originally a blond Brit. Can you look past that? Yes. Is it ideal? Not really. I think there can be exceptions, and yes racism & bias can play a role in casting decisions. However it is nice when you are faithful to the source material.
FWIW, I actually would watch a Spider-Man movie with a black actor like Donald Glover. I also think it would be nice if over time we had enough great characters that were equally as revered that were of non-Caucasian descent, and any sort of bias generally disappeared, so that these things were really a non-factor.
-Cheers
I also think box office plays a role. People expect certain types of characters for certain roles. It might not be right morally speaking, however I think people would ultimately not buy on a wholesale level a black Peter Parker, or an Asian Batman, or a Hispanic Superman, or a Caucasian Blade, or a white guy playing Tonto. There would be at least some push back from that, whether we like it or not. I still think the solution is to create and integrate characters (good, quality ones, not just cookie-cutter characters to cross off the checklist) that are representative of all of us. Sort of a “solve the problem not just react to the symptoms” plan of action.
-Cheers
I see what you’re saying, Dave, about box office concerns, but those sorts of fears have been around for years. In 1967, studios were concerned about the potential box office for films about a black policeman or an interracial marriage, but they still chose to make and release those films. That’s how progress happens. (They also happened to make a lot of money, because, GASP, black audiences do exist and might be interested in watching black movie stars.)
@TeeGray, I’m actually a bit on the fence. While certain characters might look a certain way in my head, or heck on the page, I am open to change. Look at Lex Luthor or Nick Fury. I believe they have both been portrayed as white guys then by black guys. Now, due to how they have been portrayed, I see them both internally as black guys. Samuel Jackson IS Fury.
I do think it is easier to be colorblind when a character is not established. Superman probably almost HAS to look a certain way. That said, he’s an alien and I’m not THAT set in my ways. Spider-Man is probably easier though since he’s in New York (a little different than Smallville), and wears a uniform. I would like to see them do something like that with a Spider-Man that wasn’t Peter Parker though, not because he’d be black, but because it would give them more freedom with the character (hopefully), and would translate better from the comics.
Anyway, I really am for progress. I think it’s easier to go cross-racial with lesser known characters, or creating new characters. So I was not using box office concerns as a way to keep Hollywood lily-white, just saying it’s easier when we do not have deeply-ingrained notions of what characters should look like. Superman, Peter Parker, etc., are a bit more problematic than say Nick Fury, Robert Neville, Luthor, Kingpen, Catwoman, etc. I’m sure a Black/Asian/Hispanic/Middle-Eastern/etc. actor could do fine in any of the “White” roles, so really I would be game for that, and I like Donald Glover enough to have been curious how he would have done as Parker (his comedic timing seems like it would have been perfect to be frank), and I’m rooting for him to get a serious acting role in Hollywood. So looking at the evidence, maybe I should be more open-minded about how actors from various ethnic groups might perform in roles we typically identify with white Americans, for lack of a better way to describe them.
-Cheers
I’m amused that people are arguing this point as if what Jeff said isn’t totally correct. Race isn’t skin color. It’s power, and culture, and experience, and behavior. To just break out some more brown ink for a panel is to ignore the reality of what race actually is. To pretend you can just do that because you want to be somehow “above it all” is actually to reinforce whiteness as a default.
And again, I wasn’t saying you can’t have a black Peter Parker. I’m saying you can’t just make that one change without it affecting other things around him. Marvel has lots of characters where changing the race wouldn’t really affect anything, like Dr. Strange or Namor or Daredevil, but Peter Parker is tied up in so many complicated relationships with so many other characters, that changing his race would force you to look at some of those relationships in a different light. Which isn’t necessarily bad, but you wouldn’t be able to just ignore it as if nothing was different.
Well, of course race makes a difference. In real life. But Spider-Man and Black Panther are fictional characters. They’re composed of certain elements deliberately chosen by their creators, elements that ultimately add up to less than an actual person. Race was not a part of the construction of Spider-Man. He was white because white was the “default” characteristic for mainstream fictional characters in 1962, and still is, in many ways. His struggles or desires have nothing to do with his race.
Black Panther, on the other hand, was obviously designed as a specifically black character. He was meant to, in part, address black concerns, and offers an explicitly black alternative to the predominately white comic book world. His name, his origin, even his enemies, are influenced by his blackness. He is not like Spider-Man in that respect.
Let’s take a look at it this way. Spider-Man, as originally depicted, was a teenager in 1962. In real life, this would color his character in a certain way. He’d be a baby boomer who grew up in an age without cellphones or the internet, surrounded by the Cold War, JFK, and Mickey Mantle. But that’s not a fundamental aspect of his character. Since then, he has been depicted as someone who was a teenager in the year 2002. Someone who grew up with cellphones, internet access, and cable, someone who was witness to 9/11, the Clinton administration, and Tiger Woods. But those superficial changes didn’t fundamentally alter the character.
Now the hard part in any adaptation is figuring out what aspects of a work or character are essential. With Captain America, his World War II origin is an essential part of his character. With Spider-Man or Black Panther, their time period is nonessential. But other things are essential. Spider-Man has to be a teenager when he first receives his powers. Black Panther has to be a black African.
It’s 2012, and there is a serious dearth of major studio films with nonwhite stars. And when there is a character like Spider-Man, whose race is not a fundamental aspect of his character, race should not be cited as some kind of impediment. I see what you’re trying to say, but I just think that that kind of thinking justifies a lot that is wrong with today’s film industry.
I don’t think you do see what I’m trying to say. I’m not saying you can’t make Peter Parker black, I’m just saying you can’t JUST make him black. Unlike many superheroes, Spider-Man’s world is constructed as much around romance as crime-fighting. He’s had about six major girlfriends in the comics, and twice as many flings. Are they all still white? If not, which ones do you change the race of, and why? If there’s a triangle with Peter, a white Gwen Stacy and a black Mary Jane, you’re making a statement, like it or not. This is still a nation that won’t even put a black guy on The Bachelorette,or let Denzel Washington kiss a woman any lighter than Eva Mendes (and it’s not white people who have a problem with the Denzel thing, by the way).
It’s all well and good to say that race isn’t an issue and we should move beyond it, but I don’t think you’ll find many African Americans who say race isn’t an issue in their lives. To add that experience into Peter Parker’s already complicated web of relationships without addressing it would be doing everyone a disservice.
And again, I’m not saying it can’t be done. I’m saying it can’t be done lightly.
The other thing people have to remember about T’challa is he’s a certifiable genius (one of the 8 smartest people on the planet if you go by World War Hulks). So not only does he need to be a badass warrior king, he needs to be one of the smartest guys on the planet. I’d stay away from more of the lighthearted fare actors because of that.
I’m not saying TChalla isn’t a genius, but those “8 smartest people in the Marvel Universe” were decided by those same eight people.
Aldis Hodge from Leverage!
Action_Kate – We had Aldis Hodge on the medium list, but when we cut to 15, he was one of the last people trimmed. But I totally agree that he’d make an interesting/fine choice… Plus, if Black Panther plays the violin…
-Daniel
I still wholeheartedly want to Will Smith away from the project, or any Marvel Project for that matter. He would “Will Smith” it up too much and it would not be a good movie. I hate his ego. I would really take Marlon Wayans over Will Smith, honestly.
I still say Peter Mensah, but at 52, he’s probably too old and that’s a shame. I too agree, that it should be about the actor not the age.
I’m sure there were once Iron Man fans who were afraid RDJr would Downey up Tony Stark too much.
I need to me be Michael Jai White! He has the acting ability, the look, the physique and the fighting skill. I’ve ALWAYS from the beginning said he’d the perfect Black Panther if they ever made it. I remember when they first said Wesley Snipes who even though I loved him as Blade, he just isn’t the Black Panther, flat out.
Drew, I will disagree with you. I think people balk at Peter Parker or a major character like that changing race because they are established. It’s who we have come to identify them as. It is not important to the story, however it IS part of their identity. Can we overcome that? Sure. Should be be “colorblind” when casting fictitious characters in movies based on comics? I suppose, sure. Is it even less important to the plot when we’re talking about movie-versions of comic-versions of Nordic Gods? Sure.
Still, I can see why people (Hollywood execs, fans, etc.) would PREFER to see characters portrayed by the TYPE they are in the source material. Could I get over that? Sure. Would I prefer it if they were whatever they were in the book or myths? Sure. Michael Clarke Duncan’s casting in “Daredevil” or Idris Elba’s casting in “Thor” were not that big a deal because Kingpin and Heimdallr were not exactly solidly established characters in the minds of most. If you’re a comic fan a/o Nordic mythology buff, sure. And would I have liked it if they had stuck to the source material? In the case of Kingpin, I could care less, in the case of Heimdallr I would have liked it if they had stuck to Nordic myth just because it would have been a nice nod to the mythology. Still, not a big deal. Even in that case, gods change all the time, so REALLY not a big deal for a god and comic book character most know little-to-nothing about.
However, with a long-established character, I think it is nice for continuity. Again, not a tremendously huge deal. However, it would be just as strange to have a Black/Asian/Hispanic/Middle-Eastern/etc. actor for Spider-Man, Superman, Wolverine, or Professor X as it would to have a Caucasian for Blade, Spawn, Storm, or War Machine. It is just part of their identity. It has less to do with me objecting to a different race playing a role, which I really do not care about, and everything to do with consistency and identity. Could I get over it? Certainly. Am I arguing, for instance, that Peter Parker CAN’T be anything other than white? Not at all. Do I think they should maintain the characters’ identities from the comics/novels/etc. they came from? If they are fairly established, then sure. There is some flexibility, and if they are going to make a character own it (like Nick Fury essentially becoming Samuel L. Jackson), then go for it! And if Donald Glover won the part, then awesome! However if it is pretty concrete in your mind that a character is a certain way, like if Spider-Man was a skinny white kid in New York, or that Ragman is a Jewish character, or Superman looks like a dark-haired Caucasian-looking Midwestern type, or that Bishop is a Black man, why not generally cast to that for consistency? Again, if some actor comes and blows the doors off it, or just clear-cut wins out, run with it. Or cast them for another role. Why can’t a Miles Morales Spider-Man work? Or, if we truly are going color-blind, why can’t an Iraqi Blade work, or a Jewish Bishop? Ideally, it would not matter. If we are going for broke, if these end up good quality movies they would probably do fine. I would like to think as a society where Men In Black 3 can open to $70 million we are beyond needing a white guy to be the hero in a movie. However, it’s still jarring when you cast somebody into a role who looks nothing like what we are expecting. Cast a Miles Morales Spider-Man or a John Stewart Green Lantern? That could work well.
Mostly though, I think it’s too dismissive to say fans think Peter Parker is white “because he always has been.” He is white because they have portrayed him as being white for fifty years and it’s who his character is. Think that doesn’t matter? Then why are we even having this conversation? It is part of his identity. You can mess with that stuff, however when a character has been portrayed a certain way consistently for fifty years (give or take) it is a weak argument to just say we can’t offer any concrete reason why they should be white (or black or whatever) other than “because he always has been.” It’s because it’s who their identities are and in some cases have been for a very long time. If you want to put an argument out there for a different interpretation, then go for it. However, there is a difference between being fanboy-dogmatic about the cultural/racial background of a fictitious character “because [that’s how] he always has been,” and being reluctant to just arbitrarily change the ethnicity of a character who has a longstanding history as such.
-Cheers
all interesting actors who would give their own take on black panther . for doubt ful Marvel would shell out the dough to get Will smith to be Tchalla he is way out of the price range marvel likes to pay that plus always though adewale would be a good choice for him also mostly being able to do the nobility and regality of Tchalla if nothing else Marvel can consider these actors also for Luke Cage all would also be interesting for that role too
Love to see Anthony Mackie do it, I agree he should definitely be a bigger star than he is, like Denzel/Will Smith big.
Laz Alonso? Tsu’tey from Avatar.
How about Laz Alonso? He was Tsu’tey from Avatar. Not too old. He’s got the right look. And he can act.
I think casting Glover as T’Challa would be a sad consolation prize for not being Spiderman. Spiderman really fits Glover’s persona: both as Troy and in his stand up, he’s a cool nerd. Doesn’t fit T’Challa at all.
Not if he makes it his own and into something special. Granted, if he does not fit T’Challa, then maybe some other role. However, I think it is nice when actors break stereotypes. I would hate to see him type cast as a certain cool/humorous/nerdy type. I could see him doing well as either a Spider-Man or Wally/Flash TYPE of character. I would just like to see him get offered more acting roles and try some diverse character-types. This goes beyond comic-movie roles though. I think he might have a pretty nice range of acting.
-Cheers
Donald Glover as BP is absurd. I think the only way this film works is to be serious about the racial and colonial aspects of the story. Actors who can play to that I think are critical to the story playing with the weight it needs. “Post-racial” actors like Wayans, Smith and Glover I think can dilute that aspect of the film. That sounds awful because we want race to not really mean anything, but it’s also true.
After seeing Donald run in his BONFIRE video, I don’t think I can buy him as an action star.
though i think tyrese gibson might be on the older side of the scale, he has the build for it right? Black panther doesn’t have to have the same body standards as Thor, but he shouldn’t be too skinny either!
I also think Keith David for T’Chaka would also be the most awesome thing ever
I’m all for Michael Jai White he would kill the role for the black panther. Out of all the rest he would be the best.
Check out that new up and coming actor RextheflexBaker on facebook twitter and imdb he’d make a great Blackpanther
Has anyone checked out that new actor Rexthe flexBaker he’d be great for the role , new up and coming and has the looks too.check him out on imdb facebook and twitter .
Micheal Jai White of course because of not only his acting ability but his extensive martial arts background as well, his physicalness is superlative to all others hands down!!!