‘Frozen’ is the longest-running No. 1 album since Adele’s ’21’

The soundtrack to Disney's “Frozen” remains at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for an eighth week, giving it the longest run on the chart since Adele's “21” spent 24 weeks in the top spot in 2012.

Last week, “Frozen” had its best sales week yet due to its DVD and Blu-ray release. This week it falls just 20 percent with 161,000 copies sold, according to Nielsen SoundScan. The soundtrack has sold 1.8 million to date and 1.5 million of those were sold this year, making it the best-selling album of 2014.

Shakira”s new self-titled album enters at No. 2 with 84,000. It”s the Colombian singer”s highest-charting album ever, though it sold less than 2009's “She Wolf,” which launched with 89,000.

At No. 3 is Johnny Cash”s “Out Among the Stars” with 54,000. The album contains music the late country star recorded in the early 1980s. It marks Cash”s sixth top 10 album and the highest-debuting posthumous release since Jimi Hendrix's “People, Hell and Angels” in 2013.

Memphis May Fire”s “Unconditional” opens at No. 4 with 27,000. The rockers' last set, 2012″s “Challenger,” started at No. 16 with 18,000.

Pharrell Williams' “G I R L” climbs from No. 6 to No. 5, selling 25,000 (-26%).

One-half of the gospel duo Mary Mary, Erica Campbell, debuts at No. 6 with her first solo album, “Help” (23,000). Mary Mary has charted in the top 10 three times.

Down from No. 2 to No. 7 is YG's “My Krazy Life,” which sold nearly 23,000 in its second week (-62%).

Barry Manilow scores his 14th top 10 album with “Night Songs,” which enters at No. 8 with 22,000. The album was only sold as a physical release and 94 percent of those copies were purchased online. Manilow”s 2002 greatest-hits set, “Ultimate Manilow,” peaked at No. 3.

My Chemical Romance”s greatest-hits compilation, “May Death Never Stop You,” starts at No. 9 with 20,000. The rock band called it quits last year.

Rounding out the top 10 is Lorde's “Pure Heroine,” down one slot from last week with almost 20,000 (-15%).

Sales are down 1% this week compared to the previous week and down 28% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 17% compared with the previous year.